In iOS 14, Apple lets you disable individual Home Screen pages thanks to the App Library, which is available to keep your apps better organized. However, not everyone gets on with the App Library, and it's not possible to rearrange the order of your ‌‌Home Screen‌‌ pages, nor can you delete a page outright rather than merely disabling it. In ‌iOS 15‌, though, you ‌can do both. Here's how it works.

iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

How to Rearrange Home Screen Pages

  1. Touch and hold a space on the ‌Home Screen‌ to enter jiggle mode.
  2. Tap the row of dots representing your ‌Home Screen‌ pages.
  3. In the ‌Home Screen‌ grid that appears, touch and drag a page to rearrange it in relation to your other pages. The others will move to make way in response to your drag action.
  4. Tap Done in the top-right corner of the screen when you're happy with the new arrangement, then tap Done again to exit jiggle mode.

Home Screen

How to Delete Home Screen Pages

  1. Touch and hold a space on the ‌Home Screen‌ to enter jiggle mode.
  2. Tap the row of dots representing your ‌Home Screen‌ pages.
  3. In the ‌Home Screen‌ grid that appears, tap the tick under the page that you want to delete.
  4. Tap the minus (-) icon in the top-left corner of the page to delete it.
  5. Tap Done in the top-right corner of the screen when you're finished, then tap Done again to exit jiggle mode.

home screen
When you delete a ‌Home Screen‌ page, the apps that were on the page are not deleted and remain in the App Library. You will have to drag them out of the App Library if you want to re-add them to the ‌Home Screen‌.

Alongside ‌‌iOS 15‌‌, Apple also introduced iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 at this year's WWDC. The new software for Apple's devices will be available for general release in the fall. If you missed WWDC, be sure to catch up on all of Apple's announcements by watching our nine-minute recap video, or check out our dedicated OS guides in the roundup menu at the top of the site.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

iDento Avatar
iDento
1 hour ago at 03:53 pm
I wish I can set a different wallpaper for each page.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adammusic Avatar
adammusic
51 minutes ago at 04:24 pm
Just let us hide the App Library page then i will Never use ever.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

When Can We Expect the Redesigned MacBook Pros Now?

Wednesday June 16, 2021 7:11 am PDT by
With no sign of redesigned MacBook Pro models at this year's WWDC, when can customers expect the much-anticipated new models to launch? A number of reports, including investor notes from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush analysts, claimed that new MacBook Pro models would be coming during this year's WWDC. This did not happen, much to the disappointment of MacBook Pro fans, who have been...
Read Full Article228 comments
2021 back t0 school

Apple Launches 2021 Back to School Promotion: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Thursday June 17, 2021 4:56 am PDT by
Apple today launched its seasonal back-to-school sale for the upcoming school year in the United States and Canada, offering students free AirPods alongside purchases of select Macs and iPad models. Similar to last year's promotion, this year's offer includes free AirPods alongside the purchase of a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, the new 24-inch iMac, the Mac Pro, Mac mini, and the new M1-powered ...
Read Full Article91 comments
maxresdefault

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Sideloading Apps Would 'Destroy the Security' of the iPhone

Wednesday June 16, 2021 10:49 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook this morning participated in a virtual interview at the VivaTech conference, which is described as Europe's biggest startup and tech event. Cook was interviewed by Guillaume Lacroix, CEO and founder of Brut, a media company that creates short-form video content. Much of the discussion centered on privacy, as it often does in interviews that Cook participates in. He...
Read Full Article327 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Says iOS Picture-in-Picture Coming to All US Users

Friday June 18, 2021 9:41 am PDT by
After a long wait, YouTube for iOS is officially gaining picture-in-picture support, allowing all users, non-premium and premium subscribers, to close the YouTube app and continue watching their video in a small pop-up window. In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube says that picture-in-picture is currently rolling out to all premium subscribers on iOS and that a larger rollout to all US iOS...
Read Full Article122 comments
applecare lower prices

Apple Lowers Prices of AppleCare+ Plans for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Thursday June 17, 2021 7:33 am PDT by
Apple today lowered the prices of AppleCare+ plans for MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with the M1 chip. Coverage offered by the plans, as well as accidental damage fees, appear to remain unchanged. In the United States, AppleCare+ for the MacBook Air now costs $199, down from $249. The new price applies to both M1 and Intel-based MacBook Air models, although Apple no...
Read Full Article143 comments
m1 v intel thumb

Intel Processor Market Share May Fall to New Low Next Year Due to Apple Silicon

Friday June 18, 2021 2:06 am PDT by
Intel may see its market share fall to a new low next year, in large part thanks to Apple's decision to move away from using Intel processors in its Mac computers and instead use Apple silicon. Apple announced last year that it would embark on a two-year-long journey to transition all of its Mac computers, both desktops, and laptops, to use its own in-house processors. Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article159 comments
apple watch edition series 5 ceramic black prototype

Apple Planned Black Ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5

Wednesday June 16, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
Apple considered offering a black version of the ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5, according to newly-shared images of the prototype casing. The images, shared on Twitter by the prototype collector and leaker known as "Mr. White," show a prototype black ceramic Apple Watch casing, alongside the white ceramic version. The ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5 was never available in a...
Read Full Article57 comments
maxresdefault

Demo: Check Out AirPlay 2 on a Mac in macOS Monterey

Tuesday June 15, 2021 11:57 am PDT by
With macOS Monterey, Apple has introduced expanded AirPlay 2 support, so you can AirPlay content from an iPhone, iPad, or even another Mac to your main Mac. We thought we'd do a quick demo of this handy new feature in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. With AirPlay to Mac, you can extend or mirror an Apple device's display to a Mac, and since ...
Read Full Article60 comments
app store blue banner

U.S. Antitrust Legislation Would Require Users to Be Able to Delete All Pre-Installed Apple Apps [Updated]

Wednesday June 16, 2021 11:26 am PDT by
Update: Bloomberg inaccurately interpreted the original comments and has since drastically changed the wording of its article. The original Bloomberg piece said that Apple would be prohibited from pre-installing its own apps on iPhones. The updated Bloomberg article has been rewritten to clarify that the antitrust legislation prohibits Apple from preventing users from removing Apple-created...
Read Full Article511 comments
3nm apple silicon feature

Apple Supplier TSMC Readies 3nm Chip Production for Second Half of 2022

Friday June 18, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
Apple supplier TSMC is preparing to produce 3nm chips in the second half of 2022, and in the coming months, the supplier will begin production of 4nm chips, according to a new report from DigiTimes. Apple had previously booked the initial capacity of TSMC's 4nm chip production for future Macs and more recently ordered TSMC to begin production of the A15 chip for the upcoming iPhone 13,...
Read Full Article115 comments