In iOS 14, Apple lets you disable individual Home Screen pages thanks to the App Library, which is available to keep your apps better organized. However, not everyone gets on with the App Library, and it's not possible to rearrange the order of your ‌‌Home Screen‌‌ pages, nor can you delete a page outright rather than merely disabling it. In ‌iOS 15‌, though, you ‌can do both. Here's how it works.

How to Rearrange Home Screen Pages

Touch and hold a space on the ‌Home Screen‌ to enter jiggle mode. Tap the row of dots representing your ‌Home Screen‌ pages. In the ‌Home Screen‌ grid that appears, touch and drag a page to rearrange it in relation to your other pages. The others will move to make way in response to your drag action. Tap Done in the top-right corner of the screen when you're happy with the new arrangement, then tap Done again to exit jiggle mode.

How to Delete Home Screen Pages

Touch and hold a space on the ‌Home Screen‌ to enter jiggle mode. Tap the row of dots representing your ‌Home Screen‌ pages. In the ‌Home Screen‌ grid that appears, tap the tick under the page that you want to delete. Tap the minus (-) icon in the top-left corner of the page to delete it. Tap Done in the top-right corner of the screen when you're finished, then tap Done again to exit jiggle mode.



When you delete a ‌Home Screen‌ page, the apps that were on the page are not deleted and remain in the App Library. You will have to drag them out of the App Library if you want to re-add them to the ‌Home Screen‌.

Alongside ‌‌iOS 15‌‌, Apple also introduced iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 at this year's WWDC. The new software for Apple's devices will be available for general release in the fall. If you missed WWDC, be sure to catch up on all of Apple's announcements by watching our nine-minute recap video, or check out our dedicated OS guides in the roundup menu at the top of the site.