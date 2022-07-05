Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week weeks after the release of the fourth betas.
Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.
We don't yet know what might be introduced in iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, as Apple has now implemented all of the features that were announced as coming in the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, and work on iOS 15 is likely winding down with iOS 16 approaching.
There were no new features discovered in the first three betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting these are updates focusing on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.
iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 could be some of the last updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as Apple is now working on iOS 16, which is set to be released this fall.
Apple has also seeded the fifth developer betas of tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7.
Top Rated Comments
tvOS 15.6 beta 5 build is 19M5062a
watchOS 8.7 beta 5 build is 19U5063a
On early firmware (macOS 12.3.1 and below + 15.4 and below), the iPad would connect/disconnect as infinitum. I wanted to use sidecar via usb for better reliability and lower latency than over wifi. But I couldn’t use a thunderbolt cable… I had to use a usb-c usb3.1 cable.
But I noticed apple fixed the bug in macOS 12.4+ and iPados 15.5.+. Which is good progress.