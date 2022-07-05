Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week weeks after the release of the fourth betas.

iOS 15
Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

We don't yet know what might be introduced in iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, as Apple has now implemented all of the features that were announced as coming in the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, and work on iOS 15 is likely winding down with iOS 16 approaching.

There were no new features discovered in the first three betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting these are updates focusing on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 could be some of the last updates to ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ as Apple is now working on ‌iOS 16‌, which is set to be released this fall.

Apple has also seeded the fifth developer betas of tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7.

Vespi
Vespi
30 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Expected RC this week but I guess not ?‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes
zorinlynx
zorinlynx
30 minutes ago at 10:16 am
With this many betas I really wonder how many bugs are being fixed that we don't even know about!
Score: 2 Votes
Realityck
Realityck
28 minutes ago at 10:18 am

Expected RC this week but I guess not ?‍♂️
Last year they had five betas then a RC, then was released mid July should be about the same.
Score: 2 Votes
nattK
nattK
18 minutes ago at 10:28 am

With this many betas I really wonder how many bugs are being fixed that we don't even know about!
Probably to ensure that 15.6 is as solid as possible since it's the final update for all iPhones that can't run iOS 16.
Score: 2 Votes
Realityck
Realityck
15 minutes ago at 10:31 am
iOS 15.6 beta 5 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5 builds are 19G5063a
tvOS 15.6 beta 5 build is 19M5062a
watchOS 8.7 beta 5 build is 19U5063a
Score: 2 Votes
falkon-engine
falkon-engine
4 minutes ago at 10:41 am
I notice apple fixed a subtle bug when connecting an m1 iPad to a m1/m1 max MacBook via a thunderbolt cable.

On early firmware (macOS 12.3.1 and below + 15.4 and below), the iPad would connect/disconnect as infinitum. I wanted to use sidecar via usb for better reliability and lower latency than over wifi. But I couldn't use a thunderbolt cable… I had to use a usb-c usb3.1 cable.

But I noticed apple fixed the bug in macOS 12.4+ and iPados 15.5.+. Which is good progress.
Score: 1 Votes
