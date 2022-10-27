Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 15.7.1 With Important Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1, operating system updates that are designed for older iPhones and iPads unable to run iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates are also available to those who have chosen not to update to ‌iOS 16‌ at this time.



The ‌iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1‌ updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 15.7.1's launch was delayed because during the beta testing period, it was found that the update was breaking Face ID for some people. Apple has presumably fixed the Face ID issue before releasing the new software.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. iOS 15.7.1 likely addresses the same security issues that were fixed in iOS 16.1. The iOS 16.1 update included a fix for one vulnerability that Apple says was actively exploited, so if iOS 15.7.1 has the same fixes, it is an update that should be installed right away.

