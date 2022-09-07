Apple Provides iOS 15.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6 Release Candidates to Developers

Alongside providing the first release candidate version of iOS 16 to developers, Apple today has also seeded new beta versions of iOS 15.7 for the iOS 15 operating system and macOS Monterey 12.6 for the Monterey operating system.



Both updates are release candidate versions, which means they could see a launch in the near future. The iOS 15.7 update has a version number of 19H12, while ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.6 has a version number of 21G115.

Registered developers can download necessary profiles to install the updates from the Apple Developer Center, and can download the updates from there.

According to the iOS 15.7 release notes, the update provides security updates rather than new features.

