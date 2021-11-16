Everything New in iOS 15.2 Beta 3: Macro Mode Updates, iCloud Private Relay Tweaks and More

Apple today released the third beta of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers for testing purposes, and the Cupertino company is continuing to refine features ahead of the software's release. Beta 3 doesn't add as many new features as prior betas, but there are some notable changes.

Macro Mode

For the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, there's a Macro option for taking close-up photos with the Ultra Wide lens. Apple has been tweaking controls for macro mode in the iOS 15.2 beta, and has clarified the settings available for the feature in the third beta.



There's a renamed "Macro Control" toggle in the Camera section of the Settings app that makes it clear that users can toggle on the manual macro feature that was added in the second beta.

"Show Camera control for automatically switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos," reads the description of the toggle. With this enabled, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and Pro Max owners can tap on a little flower-shaped icon in the Camera app to toggle on Macro mode when close to an object. This was introduced in the second beta, but it was confusing because Apple had not yet updated the wording for the toggle in the Settings app.



iCloud Private Relay

In the Cellular and WiFi sections of the Settings app, Apple has clarified the iCloud Private Relay wording. The toggle, which was previously called "‌iCloud‌ Private Relay" has been renamed to "Limit IP Address Tracking" to make it clearer what happens when it's turned on.



The general functionality is the same, and this is just a clarification to the wording.

Turning off the "Limit IP Address Tracking" feature turns off ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay for the cellular provider or the WiFi network, just as it did before. There have been no changes to the ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay feature, which can be activated separately for cellular and WiFi traffic.



Reminders App

According to Apple's release notes, tags can be bulk renamed and deleted in the Reminders app.



Bugs

There are a few remaining bugs in the beta. From Apple's release notes:

Streaming in the Music app could result in higher CPU usage, causing faster battery drain in some scenarios

Users who import a verifiable vaccination record aren't able to add it to the Wallet app, and the Health app may freeze

Additional Features

Know of new feature in the third beta of iOS 15.2 that we left out? Let us know in the comments.