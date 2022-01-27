iOS 15.4 Will Allow Third-Party Apps to Take Full Advantage of iPhone 13 Pro 120Hz ProMotion Displays
After the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion, it became clear that most third-party app animations were limited to 60Hz and were unable to take advantage of the 120Hz maximum refresh rate of the new devices. At the time, Apple said there was a Core Animation bug that would be fixed in a later update.
Apple appears to be addressing the Core Animation issue in the iOS 15.4 beta, introducing a change that will see apps automatically offering 120Hz refresh rates for all animations on iPhones that offer ProMotion support for more streamlined usage experience.
Apollo developer Christian Selig today said on Twitter that someone at Apple informed him that a fix has been implemented in iOS 15.4, and he was able to confirm the change himself.
With the full 120Hz ProMotion support, there should be no discernible difference between the various animations in an app, and everything should operate as expected. 120Hz refresh rates are designed to provide for a smoother viewing experience for scrolling through content, gaming, and more.
Top Rated Comments
Not gonna happen, 120 or not…