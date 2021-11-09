iOS 15.2 Beta 2 Lets Your Family Access Your Data If You Pass Away

When iOS 15 was first introduced in June, Apple outlined a new Digital Legacy feature that's designed to let you set a person as your Legacy Contact, giving the person access to your Apple ID account and personal information in the event of your death.



Apple did not include Legacy Contact in the ‌iOS 15‌ launch as the feature was not ready, but it is available in the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 betas that were released today.



The Legacy Contact option can be accessed by opening up the Settings app, selecting "Password & Security," and choosing "Legacy Contact" from the list. From there, you can select a trusted person to access your account after you pass away.

The person will have access to your data, and the contact will need to provide an access key and a copy of a death certificate to use your ‌Apple ID‌ account. The feature is designed to give your loved ones access to your photos, videos, notes, documents, and other personal information.