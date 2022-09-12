Apple Releases iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 With Security Updates

Alongside iOS 16, Apple has released new versions of iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7. The iOS 15.7 update is aimed at those who are not able to upgrade to ‌iOS 16‌, while iPadOS 15.7 is available while we wait for the launch of iPadOS 16 in October.



The software updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 provide important security updates and are recommended for all users.

