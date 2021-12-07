Apple Music Voice Plan Coming in iOS 15.2

by

Apple today provided the release candidate version of iOS 15.2 to developers for testing purposes, and in the release notes, Apple says that the new Apple Music Voice Plan is set to launch alongside the update.

IMG 1840
Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier for ‌Apple Music‌ that is priced more affordably than a standard ‌Apple Music‌ plan. It's $4.99 instead of $9.99, and is designed around Siri.

With the Voice Plan, users can access and play songs, playlists, and albums on their Apple devices solely through ‌Siri‌ requests. The plan does not offer the standard ‌Apple Music‌ user interface, instead offering a customized in-app experience with suggestions based on music preferences.

Though ‌Apple Music‌ Voice Plan is limited to voice-based song playback, it provides access to all ‌Apple Music‌ songs, playlists, and stations. A Just Ask ‌Siri‌ feature suggests music based on listening history and likes or dislikes, and Play it Again allows users to access a list of their recently played music.

iOS 15.2 is likely to see an official release next week, and it is available to developers and public beta testers at this time.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Tag: Apple Music Guide
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
I already have the family plan but something that comes to mind is Siri volume. If I am someplace I cannot interact with her loudly I might whisper a command but she replies at whatever volume my phone is at. Ha. I wish she could pick up on the volume at which I ask for something and reply with a similar level. Of course an off/on setting for those that dont want that.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
50 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Remember: if you have a snarky comment about this, it was not and is not for you.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Runequester Avatar
Runequester
49 minutes ago at 10:26 am
I was going to say this is stupid, but might be useful for people with vision disabilities or people who are more interested in having music recommendations made than picking specific songs? (Basically background music folks, which is pretty common)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shannon O'Rourke Avatar
Shannon O'Rourke
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Poor strategic move. Siri has about 40% strike rate in getting songs right which is bad enough. Not having a way of choosing via Music will just result in a frustrated customer. On the hook, but then will leave never to return. Shame.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
36 minutes ago at 10:40 am

I already have the family plan but something that comes to mind is Siri volume. If I am someplace I cannot interact with her loudly I might whisper a command but she replies at whatever volume my phone is at. Ha. I wish she could pick up on the volume at which I ask for something and reply with a similar level. Of course an off/on setting for those that dont want that.
Place your hand over the bottom of the phone and it should be quieter. I frequently do that in case the volume is up high when I'm laying in bed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

airtag in hand

Apple AirTag Linked to Increasing Number of Car Thefts, Canadian Police Report

Friday December 3, 2021 7:10 am PST by
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police. Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Read Full Article228 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

Apple Planning Five New Macs for 2022, Including Entry-Level MacBook Pro Refresh

Sunday December 5, 2021 7:55 am PST by
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup A significant MacBook Air...
Read Full Article159 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors

2022 Apple Watch Lineup Rumored to Include New Apple Watch SE and 'Rugged' Model for Sports

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:22 am PST by
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Read Full Article65 comments
MBA Mock White Front Blue

2022 MacBook Air Getting Major Display Upgrade With One Drawback

Friday December 3, 2021 3:01 am PST by
Apple's next-generation MacBook Air is reportedly set to bring over many of the new MacBook Pro's features, with one noticeable omission, according to recent reports. The latest MacBook Pro models feature a mini-LED "Liquid Retina XDR" display with deep blacks and support for up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. The display also features Apple's "ProMotion" technology, which is capable of...
Read Full Article
ipad air arrive feature

iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 Reported to Debut in 2022

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:54 am PST by
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
Read Full Article118 comments
Top Stories 87 Thumbnail

Top Stories: iPhone SE 3 in Early 2022, macOS Monterey Tips, AirPower Revival, and More

Saturday December 4, 2021 6:00 am PST by
The rush of Black Friday deals has passed, and while there's likely still some holiday shopping to be done, attention is also turning back to rumors with a look ahead to what we can expect in 2022. Rumors this week included the next iPhone SE reportedly coming early next year and a multi-device charger similar to Apple's canceled AirPower, while we also took a look at what we might see for a ...
Read Full Article20 comments