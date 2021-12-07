Apple Music Voice Plan Coming in iOS 15.2

Apple today provided the release candidate version of iOS 15.2 to developers for testing purposes, and in the release notes, Apple says that the new Apple Music Voice Plan is set to launch alongside the update.



Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier for ‌Apple Music‌ that is priced more affordably than a standard ‌Apple Music‌ plan. It's $4.99 instead of $9.99, and is designed around Siri.

With the Voice Plan, users can access and play songs, playlists, and albums on their Apple devices solely through ‌Siri‌ requests. The plan does not offer the standard ‌Apple Music‌ user interface, instead offering a customized in-app experience with suggestions based on music preferences.

Though ‌Apple Music‌ Voice Plan is limited to voice-based song playback, it provides access to all ‌Apple Music‌ songs, playlists, and stations. A Just Ask ‌Siri‌ feature suggests music based on listening history and likes or dislikes, and Play it Again allows users to access a list of their recently played music.

iOS 15.2 is likely to see an official release next week, and it is available to developers and public beta testers at this time.