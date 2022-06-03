iOS 15 Nears Estimated 90% Adoption Ahead of iOS 16 Reveal Next Week

iOS 15 is nearing an estimated 90% adoption rate more than 250 days after its launch and nearly a year after Apple first previewed the update at WWDC 2021, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel.



According to Mixpanel, at the time of writing, ‌iOS 15‌ has an estimated adoption rate of 88.9%, an increase of nearly 10% from just ten weeks ago. Mixpanel bases its number on tracking visits to apps and websites that use its mobile analytics SDK, so the numbers are not entirely accurate. Apple last provided adoption numbers for iOS 15 in January, claiming that 72% of iPhones released in the last four years are running the company's latest iOS release.

‌iOS 15‌ adoption numbers shared by Apple in January 2022

‌iOS 15‌ had suffered from a slower adoption rate compared to iOS 14, partially due to it being a relatively smaller update and an initial handful of bugs that impacted users when the update first launched. ‌iOS 15‌ included refinements to some system apps, introduced a redesigned Do Not Disturb and Focus Mode system, Live Text, and more.

Next week, Apple will preview iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 during its Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off on Monday, June 6. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new update is expected to be a significant update for users. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is planning a redesign of the Lock Screen and improvements to stock apps, new Apple apps, new ways of interaction, and more. Apple is also planning major changes to iPadOS to make it more Mac-like.

While Apple will preview iOS and iPadOS 16, alongside macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 next week, the updates will not be available to all users until later in the fall. Instead, Apple will beta test all the updates over the summer with members of the public beta testing program and developers. For everything we know about ‌iOS 16‌, see our detailed roundup.