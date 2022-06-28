Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fourth betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after the release of the third betas.

iOS 15
Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

We don't yet know what might be introduced in iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, as Apple has now implemented all of the features that were announced as coming in the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, and work on iOS 15 is likely winding down with iOS 16 approaching.

There were no new features discovered in the first three betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting these are updates focusing on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 could be some of the last updates to ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ as Apple is now working on ‌iOS 16‌, which is set to be released this fall.

Apple has also seeded new developer betas of tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
51 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Released today

* iOS 15.6 beta 4 (19G5056c) - June 28, 2022
* iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 (19G5056c) - June 28, 2022
* watchOS 8.7 beta 4 (19U5056c) - June 28, 2022
* tvOS 15.6 beta 4 (19M5056c) - June 28, 2022
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
41 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Notes are very little
[SPOILER="iOS & iPadOS 15.6 Beta 4 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]Home[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* The iOS device that initiates pairing needs to be logged in to the same iCloud account as the home hub. Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories. (76012945)

[HEADING=2]Xcode[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Xcode 13.4 is unable to prepare iOS 15.6 beta devices for development. (93452791)
Workaround: Use Xcode 13.3.1.

[/SPOILER]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
27 minutes ago at 10:34 am

Notes are very little
[SPOILER="iOS & iPadOS 15.6 Beta 4 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]Home[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* The iOS device that initiates pairing needs to be logged in to the same iCloud account as the home hub. Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories. (76012945)

[HEADING=2]Xcode[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]

* Xcode 13.4 is unable to prepare iOS 15.6 beta devices for development. (93452791)
Workaround: Use Xcode 13.3.1.

[/SPOILER]
The fact that little issues are resolved means the Beta is quite stable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

2022 back to school apple

Apple Launches 2022 Back to School Offer: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad

Friday June 24, 2022 5:08 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans during the promotion. Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase ...
Read Full Article133 comments
widgets ios 16 feature

Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Always-On Display Showing iOS 16's New Lock Screen Widgets

Sunday June 26, 2022 7:36 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro models are widely expected to feature always-on displays that allow users to view glanceable information without having to tap to wake the screen. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said the feature will include support for iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets for weather, fitness, and more. "Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be...
Read Full Article147 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

Gurman: Apple Planning M2 Pro Mac Mini, New Apple TV With A14 Chip, Revamped HomePod With S8 Chip, and More

Sunday June 26, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman outlined additional M2 Macs on Apple's product roadmap, including new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a new Mac Pro tower with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips. Following the M2 series of Macs, Gurman said the first M3 series of...
Read Full Article277 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Base 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Has Significantly Slower SSD Speeds

Sunday June 26, 2022 2:52 pm PDT by
Following the launch of Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, it has been discovered that the $1,299 base model with 256GB of storage has significantly slower SSD read/write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation model. YouTube channels such as Max Tech and Created Tech tested the 256GB model with Blackmagic's Disk Speed Test app and found that the SSD's read and...
Read Full Article386 comments
M2 Pro and Max Feature

Apple's Upcoming M2 Pro Chip for High-End MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Will Reportedly Be 3nm

Monday June 27, 2022 7:31 am PDT by
TSMC will manufacture Apple's upcoming "M2 Pro" and "M3" chips based on its 3nm process, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. "Apple reportedly has booked TSMC capacity for its upcoming 3nm M3 and M2 Pro processors," said DigiTimes, in a report focused on competition between chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung to secure 3nm chip orders. As expected, the report said TSMC will...
Read Full Article148 comments
airpods pro 2 1

AirPods Pro 2 Said to Feature Upgraded H1 Chip, Find My, Heart Rate Detection, USB-C and More

Friday June 24, 2022 9:48 am PDT by
The next-generation AirPods Pro could come with a long list of new features that include heart rate detection, the ability to function as a hearing aid, and a USB-C port according to a report from 52Audio. The site claims that it has received new information on the AirPods Pro 2, and it has used that information to provide some renders on what the earbuds might look like. Design wise, there...
Read Full Article130 comments
tesla carplay hack

Tesla Apple CarPlay Hack Updated to Work With Any Tesla Model

Monday June 27, 2022 3:38 am PDT by
Polish developer Michał Gapiński has released a new and improved version of his "Tesla Android Project" which brings Apple's CarPlay experience to more Tesla vehicles than ever before. According to Gapiński, version 2022.25.1 provides "100% functional CarPlay integration for any Tesla," and comes with several new features and bug fixes. The project now supports DRM video playback so that...
Read Full Article152 comments