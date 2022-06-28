Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth betas of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after the release of the third betas.
Developers can download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.
We don't yet know what might be introduced in iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, as Apple has now implemented all of the features that were announced as coming in the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, and work on iOS 15 is likely winding down with iOS 16 approaching.
There were no new features discovered in the first three betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting these are updates focusing on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.
iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 could be some of the last updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as Apple is now working on iOS 16, which is set to be released this fall.
Apple has also seeded new developer betas of tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7.
Top Rated Comments
* iOS 15.6 beta 4 (19G5056c) - June 28, 2022
* iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 (19G5056c) - June 28, 2022
* watchOS 8.7 beta 4 (19U5056c) - June 28, 2022
* tvOS 15.6 beta 4 (19M5056c) - June 28, 2022
[SPOILER="iOS & iPadOS 15.6 Beta 4 Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]Home[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The iOS device that initiates pairing needs to be logged in to the same iCloud account as the home hub. Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories. (76012945)
[HEADING=2]Xcode[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Xcode 13.4 is unable to prepare iOS 15.6 beta devices for development. (93452791)
Workaround: Use Xcode 13.3.1.
[/SPOILER]