iOS 26 Features: The Ultimate Mega Guide

Liquid Glass

Apple's Liquid Glass design brings a big visual change to ‌iOS 26‌. Icons, apps, menu bars, navigation bars, and all other interface elements feature a Liquid Glass aesthetic. It's not just translucency that you have to deal with. There are pop out menus, collapsing navigation bars, and a much more rounded aesthetic.

Lock Screen

The Lock Screen clock has embraced Liquid Glass in a big way, and there are also new options for wallpaper and widgets.

Home Screen

A new design means a new Home Screen, and there are new features for icons, widgets, and wallpapers.

Apple Intelligence

Apple is still recovering from the Apple Intelligence Siri delay and the company didn't make a major deal about ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features in ‌iOS 26‌, but there are quite a few additions.

Live Translation auto translates messages and calls, Visual Intelligence now works with what's on your screen, the Wallet app can track all of your purchases, and there are other small additions to be aware of.

All of the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features require a device that supports ‌Apple Intelligence‌, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, all iPhone 16 models, and all iPhone 17 models.

Messages

There are a bunch of new features in the Messages app, including the option to set custom backgrounds for each chat. Be warned, other people see the background that you set. Group chats support typing indicators and other features, and you can add polls to chats.

Phone

Some of the biggest changes in ‌iOS 26‌ are to the Phone app. There's a whole Call Screening feature that can screen calls from unknown numbers, and a tool that'll wait for you when you're on hold.

AirPods

With an accompanying firmware update, the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 support Live Translation for in-person conversations, plus there are options like pausing audio when you fall asleep and using the AirPods as a remote for the ‌iPhone‌'s Camera app.

Safari

Safari has an updated layout, a Liquid Glass design, tab bar changes, new privacy features, and more.

Apple Maps

The Maps app can learn your preferred route for your commute and alert you if there's anything that's going to make you late. It's also able to save your location history so you can remember your favorite locations when you travel.

Notes and Reminders

The Reminders app has some hidden ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features included, while the Notes app supports 3D graphics with three-variable equations and more.

Camera

The Camera app received some of the most notable UI changes, with updates to the menu for switching between modes and for accessing different settings.

FaceTime

In FaceTime, there's an updated interface with a card-style layout, call screening, an option to block nudity, and support for Live Translation captions.

Apple Music

Apple Music has an AutoMix feature that provides DJ-like transitions for songs, along with Lyric Translation and Pronunciation features.

Photos

If you hated the unified Photos app in iOS 18, there's good news! Collections and the ‌Photos‌ Library are once again split into two separate tabs. Apple also added support for Spatial Scenes, a feature that gives a 3D look to 2D photos.

Podcasts

The Podcasts app has a Liquid Glass design, new speed controls, and dialogue improvements.

Wallet

There are big changes in the Wallet app, including support for digital passports and major improvements to boarding passes.

Other New Features and Options

