Setting custom ringtones on your iPhone is dramatically easier in iOS 26. Apple has eliminated the need for the cumbersome process of exporting a track from the GarageBand app, and now provides a simple four-step process that works directly from the Files app.

iOS 18
The new streamlined approach means you can transform any MP3 or M4A audio file that's less than 30 seconds into a personalized ringtone in a just a few taps. Whether it's a favorite song snippet, a voice memo, or a sound effect you've downloaded, the process is now as straightforward as sharing a photo. Here's how to set up your custom ringtone without opening an additional app in iOS 26 (currently in beta).

  1. Open the Files app on your iPhone.
  2. Long press an MP3 or M4A audio file that's less than 30 seconds long.
  3. Tap Share in the pop-up menu.
  4. Scroll down to the actions menu and choose Use as Ringtone.

ios use as ringtone

The change will be made immediately. You'll be sent to Settings ➝ Sounds & Haptics ➝ Ringtone, where you'll see the custom ringtone selected. From here, you can delete the ringtone (swipe left, then tap Delete) or choose another one in the default ringtones that's more to your liking.

Note that the Use as Ringtone option also appears for audio files in select other apps, including Voice Memos. Unfortunately, it's not possible to set Apple Music songs as custom ringtones for free, even with a subscription. Apple still sells 30-second song ringtones for $1.29 each through the iTunes Store app.

Top Rated Comments

dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
11 minutes ago at 07:49 am
What's a ringtone?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Thursday July 17, 2025 8:33 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models.Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro ...
Read Full Article
ios 19 messages app

Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

Thursday July 17, 2025 8:40 pm PDT by
Earlier this year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared multiple videos showing off what he claimed to be re-created renderings of what was then presumed to be called iOS 19 and which was eventually unveiled by Apple as iOS 26 at WWDC in June. In his first video back in January, Prosser showed off a Camera app redesign with a simpler set of buttons for moving between photo and video modes, and he...
Read Full Article453 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Public Beta Expected This Week as First iOS 27 Rumor Surfaces

Sunday July 20, 2025 7:36 am PDT by
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23. Apple previously announced...
Read Full Article63 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Friday July 18, 2025 4:23 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The ‌Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are set to...
Read Full Article99 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

iPhone 17 Air's Limited Battery Capacity Leaked

Friday July 18, 2025 12:03 pm PDT by
The battery capacity of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air will be below the 3,000 mAh mark, according to a recent post from Instant Digital, an account with more than 1.4 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Thanks to iOS 26's new Adaptive Power Mode, though, the account said that the iPhone 17 Air should achieve full-day battery life. A previous rumor pegged the iPhone...
Read Full Article234 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26's Biggest CarPlay Feature Was Quietly Hiding on Apple's Website

Monday July 21, 2025 7:45 am PDT by
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles. This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website. iPhone users will be able to...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

Ranked: The Best Features Rumored for the iPhone 17 Lineup

Wednesday July 16, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
We have just under two months to go until the debut of Apple's iPhone 17 models, and rumors have been ramping up in recent weeks. We went through everything we know so far, pulling out the most exciting rumors and highlighting some other changes that aren't going to be so great. Top Tier Ultra Thin iPhone 17 Air - The iPhone 17 Air is 2025's most exciting iPhone rumor, because it's the...
Read Full Article101 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Automakers Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

Friday July 18, 2025 1:47 pm PDT by
A few months ago, Apple announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of CarPlay. CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles. Apple said "many" other automakers around...
Read Full Article
top stories 2025 07 19

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Colors, iOS 26 Public Beta Incoming, and More

Saturday July 19, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
We're less than two months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 family, and it seems like things are starting to firm up about just which color options we might see across the four models in the lineup. The iOS 26 public beta is also rapidly approaching, and we're continuing to hear details about Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone next year, so read on below for all the details ...
Read Full Article8 comments