iOS 26: 5 New Features in the Wallet App

by

iOS 26 adds several features to the built-in Wallet app on the iPhone, providing a new way to track your online shopping, an update to boarding passes, and more. We've outlined everything new in the Wallet app below.

iOS 26 Wallet Glass Feature

Order Tracking

The ‌iOS 26‌ Wallet app features enhanced order tracking, and you can now use it to track all of your purchases rather than just those made using Apple Pay.

ios 26 order tracking wallet
Apple Intelligence is used to locate order related information from the Mail app, and then orders are pulled into the Wallet app. The ‌iPhone‌ can detect tracking numbers and order numbers, and update the status of packages as they move from order to delivery.

Orders can be accessed by tapping on the "..." button in the Wallet app and tapping on the Orders option. The feature is opt-in, and you do need a device capable of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to use it.

Apple says that order tracking in the Wallet app is being made available in a beta capacity, and it's not perfect yet. Some orders don't update properly and need to be manually marked as complete, and some don't show up in the app.

Digital IDs

With ‌iOS 26‌, Apple Wallet will allow ‌iPhone‌ users to add a U.S. passport that can be used in lieu of a physical passport for domestic travel.

ios 26 digital id passport wallet
The Digital ID can be stored on the ‌iPhone‌ or the Apple Watch, and it can be used at select TSA checkpoints throughout the United States. It is Real ID-compliant, as a passport can be presented instead of a Real ID when traveling.

Digital IDs do not replace physical passports, and Apple warns that they cannot be used for international travel or border crossings. In these situations, a physical passport will be required, but for domestic travel, ‌iPhone‌ users won't need to pull out a passport and can instead pass through TSA checkpoints more quickly.

As with state driver's licenses and IDs, Digital IDs will work for age and identity verification in apps, retail store locations, and new in ‌iOS 26‌, websites.

Enhanced Boarding Passes

Boarding passes for flights that are stored in the Wallet app are able to display more information in ‌iOS 26‌. You'll see maps that will help you navigate through the airport, and an option to access Find My to track items, report missing bags, and more using the ‌Find My‌ airline integration features.

ios 26 wallet boarding pass

Live Activities Support

Boarding passes in the Wallet app support Live Activities, providing real-time updates on a flight. Flight information will be displayed on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island, plus the Live Activity for a flight can be shared with other people.

ios 26 wallet live activities

Credit Card Info

The Wallet app settings now includes an "AutoFill" section where you can view and store full credit card details like card number, expiration date, and security code.

ios 26 wallet app autofill

Ad Controls

Apple added an option to turn off offers and promotions sent through the Wallet app, so you can turn off ads like the F1 offer that Apple received criticism for.

Apple Wallet Ads
To turn off ads, open the Wallet app and tap on the three dots in the upper right corner. From there, toggle off the Offers and Promotions button.

Read More

To learn more about all of the new features in ‌iOS 26‌, make sure to check out our dedicated iOS 26 roundup. ‌iOS 26‌ will launch in September.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article51 comments
Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article65 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Five Things to Expect From Apple's 'Awe Dropping' September 9 Event

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
Apple today announced its "Awe Dropping" iPhone-centric event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are a long list of products that are coming, but we thought we'd pull out five feature highlights to look forward to. That Super Thin iPhone - Apple's September 9 event will see the unveiling of the first redesigned iPhone we've had in years, ...
Read Full Article108 comments
awe dropping event

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Tuesday August 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. At the September 2025 iPhone event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It...
Read Full Article220 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Apple Event Logo Hints at Two iPhone 17 Pro Features

Wednesday August 27, 2025 6:36 am PDT by
Apple's logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system. Of course, this is all just speculation for fun, as we count down the final days until the event. New Colors Last month, Macworld's Filipe Espósito reported that orange and dark blue would be two out of the five color options...
Read Full Article115 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3: Four Key Design Changes Anticipated

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:05 am PDT by
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes. The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for ...
Read Full Article35 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments