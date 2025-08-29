iOS 26: 5 New Features in the Wallet App

iOS 26 adds several features to the built-in Wallet app on the iPhone, providing a new way to track your online shopping, an update to boarding passes, and more. We've outlined everything new in the Wallet app below.





Order Tracking

The ‌iOS 26‌ Wallet app features enhanced order tracking, and you can now use it to track all of your purchases rather than just those made using Apple Pay.



Apple Intelligence is used to locate order related information from the Mail app, and then orders are pulled into the Wallet app. The ‌iPhone‌ can detect tracking numbers and order numbers, and update the status of packages as they move from order to delivery.

Orders can be accessed by tapping on the "..." button in the Wallet app and tapping on the Orders option. The feature is opt-in, and you do need a device capable of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to use it.

Apple says that order tracking in the Wallet app is being made available in a beta capacity, and it's not perfect yet. Some orders don't update properly and need to be manually marked as complete, and some don't show up in the app.



Digital IDs

With ‌iOS 26‌, Apple Wallet will allow ‌iPhone‌ users to add a U.S. passport that can be used in lieu of a physical passport for domestic travel.



The Digital ID can be stored on the ‌iPhone‌ or the Apple Watch, and it can be used at select TSA checkpoints throughout the United States. It is Real ID-compliant, as a passport can be presented instead of a Real ID when traveling.

Digital IDs do not replace physical passports, and Apple warns that they cannot be used for international travel or border crossings. In these situations, a physical passport will be required, but for domestic travel, ‌iPhone‌ users won't need to pull out a passport and can instead pass through TSA checkpoints more quickly.

As with state driver's licenses and IDs, Digital IDs will work for age and identity verification in apps, retail store locations, and new in ‌iOS 26‌, websites.

Enhanced Boarding Passes

Boarding passes for flights that are stored in the Wallet app are able to display more information in ‌iOS 26‌. You'll see maps that will help you navigate through the airport, and an option to access Find My to track items, report missing bags, and more using the ‌Find My‌ airline integration features.





Live Activities Support

Boarding passes in the Wallet app support Live Activities, providing real-time updates on a flight. Flight information will be displayed on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island, plus the Live Activity for a flight can be shared with other people.





Credit Card Info

The Wallet app settings now includes an "AutoFill" section where you can view and store full credit card details like card number, expiration date, and security code.





Ad Controls

Apple added an option to turn off offers and promotions sent through the Wallet app, so you can turn off ads like the F1 offer that Apple received criticism for.



To turn off ads, open the Wallet app and tap on the three dots in the upper right corner. From there, toggle off the Offers and Promotions button.

Read More

To learn more about all of the new features in ‌iOS 26‌, make sure to check out our dedicated iOS 26 roundup. ‌iOS 26‌ will launch in September.