In iOS 26, Live Translation enables hands-free communication by allowing users who don't share the same language to speak naturally while wearing AirPods. For conversations with non-AirPods users, the iPhone can display live transcriptions horizontally, showing translations in the other person's preferred language. Keep reading to learn how to use it.

airpods translate
In iOS 26, Live Translation is integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone to help users communicate across languages, translating text and audio on the fly.

However, the feature is at its most impressive when both conversation participants wear compatible AirPods with Live Translation enabled. Active Noise Cancellation automatically lowers the volume of the other speaker, helping users focus on translated audio while maintaining natural interaction flow.

Apple's Live Translation was a headline feature when it announced AirPods Pro 3, but it also works with older models running iOS 26, including AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and AirPods Pro 2.

What You'll Need

  • AirPods 4 (ANC), AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3.
  • iPhone 15 Pro or later.
  • iOS 26 or later.
  • The Translate app downloaded.
  • The latest AirPods firmware version.

Supported Languages

Live Translation supports real-time translation between English (UK and U.S.), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. Apple plans to add Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) support later this year.

Before you can use Live Translation, you'll need to download the language the other person is speaking and the language you'd like to translate it to.

  1. Put your AirPods in your ears and make sure they're connected to your iPhone.
  2. Open Settings on your iPhone, then tap the name of your AirPods.
  3. Under "Translation," tap Languages, then select the languages you want to download.

settings

Start a Live Translation Conversation

  1. Wear your AirPods and connect them to your iPhone.
  2. Make sure Apple Intelligence is turned on (Settings ➝ Apple Intelligence & Siri).
  3. Open the Translate app, then tap Live.
  4. Select the language that the other person is speaking and the language that you want your AirPods to translate it to.
  5. Tap Start Translation.

translate app airpods

Once the other person speaks, your AirPods instantly translate their words into your chosen language. If you're in a noisy place, you can boost accuracy by letting your iPhone's microphones join in – just move your iPhone closer to the speaker.

When it's your turn, simply reply as you normally would. The Translate app's Live tab can display a transcript of your words on your iPhone screen, or you can tap the Play button to have your iPhone read the translation aloud.

If the person you're talking with also has supported AirPods set up with Live Translation, they'll be able to hear your response directly through their own AirPods. To stop Live Translation at any time, just tap the X button.

Other Ways to Use Live Translation

airpods live translation

To start Live Translation at any time, open the Translate app on your iPhone, tap Live, and then tap Start Translation. You can also set the Action button on your iPhone to launch the Translate app, letting you jump straight into Live Translation while wearing your AirPods.

There are several other quick ways to begin. You can press and hold the stems on both AirPods at once, or ask Siri by saying something like "Start Live Translation." You can also swipe down from the top-right corner of your iPhone to open Control Center and tap Translate. (To add Translate to Control Center, long press on a space between the buttons, tap Add Control, then search for and select Translate.)

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Neutral), AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

wanha Avatar
wanha
34 minutes ago at 07:27 am
does it translate wife to husband? Asking, uhh, for a friend
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Heckles Avatar
Mr. Heckles
30 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Does it translate Gen Z to Gen X?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aries81 Avatar
aries81
43 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Let the EU debate begin!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeftwillP Avatar
DeftwillP
40 minutes ago at 07:20 am
I'll be following this to see how good (or practical) this is and if its a reason to upgrade phones. Still on a 14PM that just got its battery replaced under AC and will do the screen soon. I don't really see a reason to upgrade elsewise.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
csilverman Avatar
csilverman
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I remember when I first read about the Babel Fish in Hitchhiker's Guide and thought "man, I wish something like that existed".

I guess it sort of does, now, except it also functions as headphones and isn't as slimy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdp4462 Avatar
sdp4462
30 minutes ago at 07:30 am
Even as an American, it drives me crazy that Apple is to cravenly xenophobic that they can’t seem to expand the list of languages. If they translated every language that their own damn employees speak, they’d at least be competitive with Chrome and all of the translator-specific devices. I regularly go to dinner with folks from the office in Prague - do they have Czech translation, even in Safari? Nope! No better in Denmark or number of economically successful countries, either. Such a stain on the company :-(
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature

Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Friday September 19, 2025 10:02 am PDT by
As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed. French blog Consomac also reported on this topic. The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black. Images Credit: Consoma ...
Read Full Article309 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Thursday September 18, 2025 9:17 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said. It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. ...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 Pro Max Teardown Reveals Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 Modem for 5G

Friday September 19, 2025 7:39 am PDT by
While the iPhone Air is equipped with Apple's custom C1X modem for cellular connectivity, all of the iPhone 17 models are outfitted with Qualcomm modems still. A teardown video shared on Chinese platform Bilibili today (via Reddit) appears to confirm the iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem in particular. The same modem is likely used in the iPhone 17 and iPhone ...
Read Full Article34 comments
iphone 17 pro max techwoven

Here Are The Best Cases You Can Buy for Your New iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Friday September 19, 2025 6:46 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhones launch today, and there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to protecting your new device from drops and scratches. In this article, we're taking a look at some of the best options for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air cases, as well as a few charging accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article61 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article612 comments
iphone 17 pro inside

iPhone 17 Teardowns Confirm SIM and eSIM-Only Battery Capacities

Friday September 19, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 17 Pro teardown video, offering a closer look inside the model with a SIM card tray. We are still waiting for repair website iFixit to share a more comprehensive teardown of the latest iPhone models, but this video provides a good look in the meantime. The device features various internal design changes, including larger rear camera...
Read Full Article39 comments