In iOS 26, Apple has quietly included seven new ringtones to alert you to calls, messages, and other audible notifications. Keep reading to learn what's new and how to hear the new sounds.



The iconic "Reflection" ringtone – introduced in 2017 alongside the iPhone X – now has multiple alternate versions in iOS 26. While the original tone retains its familiar pellucid xylophone melody, the following new variants bring different energies to the classic:

Buoyant

Dreamer

Pond

Pop

Reflected

Surge

You can find and select the new ringtones in Settings ➝ Sound & Haptics ➝ Ringtone. Tap the chevron next to Reflection to expand the list and reveal the new versions.

The new versions keep Reflection's signature rhythm but each adds its own character and beat. Like the original, they can be used as both a ringtone and an alarm sound. You can listen to the new Reflection mixes yourself right now by hitting play on the embedded X post below.

iOS 26 beta 6 adds 6 new ringtones! All 6 are variants of “Reflection” pic.twitter.com/BN3mWXm2t5 — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 11, 2025

In an extra Easter egg, Apple also added a new ringtone called Little Bird , which is distinct from the new Reflection options.

iOS 26 is available to install now on all compatible iPhone models. To check for the update on your iPhone, tap through to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update, then tap Update Now when the iOS 26 update appears.