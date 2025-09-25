In iOS 26, Apple quietly added a neat new option that lets you send smaller-sized previews of images over Messages so that recipients get them right away, before the full-resolution images arrive.

iOS 26 Messages Feature 2 1
Thanks to the new setting, your recipient will receive a lower-quality preview almost instantly, followed by the full-resolution image. And if you're traveling with limited cellular data or using a metered data connection, they only get the compressed preview version – ensuring the original high resolution image doesn't hoover up your data.

How to Enable Send Photo Previews

Apple has made this feature easy to toggle on or off depending on your needs. Here's how to enable it:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Scroll down and tap Apps.
  3. Select Messages from the app list.
  4. Toggle on the switch next to Send Low-Quality Photo Previews.

ios send photo previews messages

Once enabled, the feature works automatically, so you don't have to do anything else.

A Note on Low Data Mode

You can make sure that only smaller-sized previews of images are sent to recipients by keeping your iPhone in Low Data Mode. You can enable this manually by going to Settings ➝ Cellular Service. Choose your primary service, then tap Data Mode and toggle on Low Data Mode. The same setting appears under individual Wi-Fi network settings in Settings ➝ Wi-Fi (tap the encircled "i" button next to the Wi-Fi network name).

wi-fi
When Low Data Mode is active and Send Low-Quality Photo Previews is enabled, you may see photos in your Messages conversations appear slightly pixelated. Just bear in mind that they will only be delivered in higher quality versions if you send them when Low Data Mode is turned off.

Tag: Messages

Top Rated Comments

iMaffo Avatar
iMaffo
35 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Neat! Does anybody knows what happens if the recipient is not on iOS 26?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Loud_Texan Avatar
Loud_Texan
31 minutes ago at 08:00 am
I hate when people share a picture in low-res since I like to save them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zach-coleman Avatar
zach-coleman
30 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Is there any intelligence to the situation where someone downloads the low quality one? Does it upgrade it later when the high quality arrives?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
40 minutes ago at 07:51 am
If the recipient saves the image to Photos, does it save the small preview version or the full version?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justanotherdave Avatar
justanotherdave
33 minutes ago at 07:57 am

Give us 8K video Tim. we want MOAR quality
8K is a gimmick. It’s the same as thinking the only measure of photo quality is how many megapixels the sensor has.

iPhone ProRes Log 4K mops the floor with Samsung’s 8K.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
