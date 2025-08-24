If you've been interrupted by your iPhone's Wallet app with unwanted promotional alerts, here's some good news: In iOS 26, currently in beta, Apple has listened to complaints and added a simple toggle to silence these marketing messages for good.

Apple Wallet Ads
The new toggle comes after widespread complaints this summer when Apple pushed unwanted notifications about F1 movie ticket offers through the Wallet app. Many iPhone owners felt blindsided by the advertising, especially since Wallet handles important financial information which makes disabling all notifications impractical.

The backlash was swift across social media, with many pointing out that Apple's own App Store guidelines prohibit push notifications for promotional purposes unless users explicitly opt in. The irony wasn't lost on critics that Apple appeared to violate its own rules while promoting its F1 movie through partner Fandango.

How to Turn Off Wallet Offers and Promotions

Fortunately, Apple has now added a dedicated Wallet setting that lets you control promotional content from the company and its partners. Here's how to disable these notifications in iOS 26:

  1. Open the Wallet app.
  2. Tap the More (three dots) button, top-right of the screen.
  3. Tap Notifications in the popover menu.
  4. Toggle off Offers & Promotions.

wallet

Once disabled, you'll stop receiving special offers and discount notifications through the Wallet app while keeping important transaction and payment alerts active.

It's also worth taking a moment to review the other new Wallet notification controls in this same menu. You can manage order notifications that track your shipping and delivery updates, control alerts for pre-authorized payments like subscriptions and recurring charges, and decide whether you want to hear about new Wallet features and app improvements as Apple releases them.

Tag: Apple Wallet

Top Rated Comments

abcmax Avatar
abcmax
22 minutes ago at 04:38 am
That's so generous of them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Sunday August 24, 2025 7:16 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. From his Power On newsletter today, with emphasis added:As for Apple's other devices, there's a lot in the fall pipeline — though many of the new products are only incremental upgrades. There will be Apple Watch updates, faster Vision...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments
Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article61 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Sunday August 24, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber. Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have ...
Read Full Article90 comments
awe dropping event

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Tuesday August 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. At the September 2025 iPhone event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It...
Read Full Article211 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article75 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3: Four Key Design Changes Anticipated

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:05 am PDT by
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes. The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for ...
Read Full Article32 comments
liquid silicone case colors

Apple's 'Liquid Silicone' iPhone 17 Case Colors Allegedly Revealed

Monday August 25, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is designing new "Liquid Silicone" cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with images of the alleged case colors shared by leaker "Majin Bu." The lineup includes eight variants with a matte finish and soft-touch texture, including deep orange, pale orange, grass green, celadon, fog purple, grey blue, dark blue, and midnight black. The cases also have multiple cutouts for att...
Read Full Article81 comments