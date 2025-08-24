If you've been interrupted by your iPhone's Wallet app with unwanted promotional alerts, here's some good news: In iOS 26, currently in beta, Apple has listened to complaints and added a simple toggle to silence these marketing messages for good.



The new toggle comes after widespread complaints this summer when Apple pushed unwanted notifications about F1 movie ticket offers through the Wallet app. Many iPhone owners felt blindsided by the advertising, especially since Wallet handles important financial information which makes disabling all notifications impractical.

The backlash was swift across social media, with many pointing out that Apple's own App Store guidelines prohibit push notifications for promotional purposes unless users explicitly opt in. The irony wasn't lost on critics that Apple appeared to violate its own rules while promoting its F1 movie through partner Fandango.



How to Turn Off Wallet Offers and Promotions

Fortunately, Apple has now added a dedicated Wallet setting that lets you control promotional content from the company and its partners. Here's how to disable these notifications in iOS 26:

Open the Wallet app. Tap the More (three dots) button, top-right of the screen. Tap Notifications in the popover menu. Toggle off Offers & Promotions.

Once disabled, you'll stop receiving special offers and discount notifications through the Wallet app while keeping important transaction and payment alerts active.

It's also worth taking a moment to review the other new Wallet notification controls in this same menu. You can manage order notifications that track your shipping and delivery updates, control alerts for pre-authorized payments like subscriptions and recurring charges, and decide whether you want to hear about new Wallet features and app improvements as Apple releases them.