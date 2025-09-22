In iOS 26, Apple has added a new feature to its Home screen customization options that can match the color of your app icons with the actual color of your iPhone's case. Keep reading to learn how it works.



In iOS 18, Apple introduced Tinted app icons. The option applies a color filter over app icons, widgets, and even system UI elements. And with iOS 26, Apple has built on the theme with a new option that matches the color of your iPhone's removable case.

It's worth noting from the off that the color-matching feature only works with official Apple MagSafe cases that include a small NFC chip with color variant information. If you don't have such a case, you might want to consider trying another new tint option in iOS 26 that can match the color of your app icons with the actual color of your iPhone.



How to Tint App Icons to Match iPhone Case Color

This filter uses a base color taken from your iPhone's case color, then automatically adjusts brightness, saturation, and contrast so icons remain legible while still reflecting the case's tone. The following steps show you how it's done.

On your iPhone's Home screen, long press a space between app icons. Tap Edit in the top-left corner, then select Customize from the popup menu. Choose Tinted from the options panel that appears, then tap the iPhone case button, second-to-left, under the two horizontal color sliders. Select Light, Dark, or Auto below that, based on your preferences.

Note that Tinted mode looks different in iOS 26 than it did in iOS 18. Rather than icons featuring a black background with colored graphics, icons adopt the full color that you select with white graphics in Light Mode. In ‌Dark Mode‌, backgrounds are a much darker shade of the color you choose, but aren't entirely black.