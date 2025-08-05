In iOS 26, Apple Music introduces playlist folders, bringing the same organizational power that's long been available for photos and notes to your music collection. Whether you're juggling workout mixes, seasonal soundtracks, or genre-specific selections, folders should be a welcome management tool for your most favored collections.

music playlist folders
The feature works exactly as you'd expect – simply create the folder, rename it to suit the intended content, and you'll be navigating your music library with newfound efficiency in no time. You can even nest playlist folders by mood, activity, artist, or whatever system that makes sense for how you actually listen to music.

How to Create a New Folder

Here's how to create a playlist folder in the Music app:

  1. In the Playlist section, tap the + icon at the top.
  2. Choose New Folder... from the popup menu.
  3. Give your new folder a name, then tap Create.

music

Move Playlists into a Folder

With your folder created, move in some playlists like so:

  1. Long press on a playlist.
  2. Choose Move to... from the popup menu.
  3. Select the folder from All Playlists.
  4. Tap the red Move button.

music

That's all there is to it. Finally, iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 bring a little more feature parity with the Music app on Mac.

Don't forget, iOS 26 also introduces Music pins, allowing you to pin your most frequently accessed songs, playlists, albums, and artists directly to the top of your Library tab. iOS 26 is currently in beta, with a general release expected in September.

Top Rated Comments

mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
32 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Music on iPadOS opens folder playlists expanded by default, and doesn't remember your settings. Annoying and it shows that Apple engineers don't use their products.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yeahtyeaht Avatar
yeahtyeaht
58 minutes ago at 09:17 am
You can already do this prior the 26 updates on your Mac. The folders will also be visible on your iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
50 minutes ago at 09:26 am

In iOS 26, Apple Music introduces playlist folders, bringing the same organizational power that's long been available for photos and notes to your music collection
It would be nice if Apple added this capability to both the Wallet app (and the messages app as well)

So that you would be able to put different credit cards within folders (within the Wallet app) such as retail store credit cards in one folder and regular everyday 2-3% cashback cards another folders - airline (and travel credit cards) in a separate folder as well

Within the messages app, it would be nice to be able to put different contacts within separate folders so your family or friends text threads could be organized and separated into different sections of the messages app
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arran Avatar
Arran
40 minutes ago at 09:36 am

You can already do this prior the 26 updates on your Mac. The folders will also be visible on your iPhone.
Yes. I started using playlist folders back in the iPod/iTunes days.

The new features for iOS 26 are the ability to create a new folder and move playlists between folders on the phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

