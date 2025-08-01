Missing the familiar Safari design from iOS 18? In iOS 26, currently in beta, Apple has learned from past criticism and made it easy to ditch the new Compact layout in favor of the classic tab layouts you may well prefer.



iOS 26 introduces a new "Compact" Safari design as the default, but Apple has included two additional layout options that essentially restore the iOS 18 experience. Here's how to get your old Safari back in just a few taps.



How to Switch to the iOS 18 Layouts

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Apps, then locate and tap Safari in the alphabetical list. Scroll down to the "Tabs" section. Select either Bottom or Top instead of Compact.

Both the Bottom and Top options function exactly like the Safari tab bar layouts from iOS 18, so you don't need to relearn how to navigate between tabs or access your bookmarks.



What's the Difference?

Compact Layout (Default): Hides the share, bookmark, and tab settings behind a three-dot button on the right side of the URL bar. It saves screen space but requires an extra tap to access frequently used features.

Hides the share, bookmark, and tab settings behind a three-dot button on the right side of the URL bar. It saves screen space but requires an extra tap to access frequently used features. Bottom Layout: Places all Safari controls at the bottom of the screen, making them easily reachable with your thumb during one-handed use.

Places all Safari controls at the bottom of the screen, making them easily reachable with your thumb during one-handed use. Top Layout: Keeps the traditional desktop-style layout with controls at the top of the browser.

iOS 26's three Tab options from left to right: Bottom, Compact, Top

All three options now feature Apple's new Liquid Glass translucent design that blends the URL bar and buttons into the background of whatever webpage you're viewing. The translucent effect works in both Light and Dark Mode, and auto-adapts to match the webpage's color scheme.



Apple Learned From Its Mistake

This isn't the first time Apple has rethought Safari's design after user feedback. During iOS 15's beta testing, Apple initially changed Safari's design without providing layout alternatives and received full-throated negative feedback in return. It ultimately added options to revert to the original design. This time, Apple has gotten ahead of potential complaints by building choice directly into iOS 26, which will see a general release in September 2025.