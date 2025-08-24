With iOS 26 (currently in beta), Apple has finally caught up with rival podcast apps like Overcast by adding more fine-grained playback speed controls to the Podcasts app.

iOS 26 Podcasts Glass Feature
While competitors have long offered precise speed adjustments, Apple's rigid presets often left you caught between speeds that felt either too slow or uncomfortably fast.

In previous versions of iOS, Apple's stock Podcasts app provided only four fixed playback speed options: 1.25x, 1.5x, 1.75, and 2x. That's changed in iOS 26, and users now have a lot more flexibility.

Not only has Apple increased the range of playback speeds from 0.5x to 3x, the updated setting also allows you to adjust the speed in 0.1x increments, thanks to a new, more granular adjustment interface.

How to Adjust Podcast Playback Speed

Here's how to find your perfect playback speed.

  1. Open the Podcasts app and start playing any show.
  2. Open the fullscreen playback controls.
  3. Tap the playback speed button (1x) in the bottom left.
  4. Tap one of the preset playback speed options. Alternatively, drag your finger over the preset options to invoke a dial allowing for 0.1x incremental adjustments.

podcasts

The expanded range opens up new possibilities: Super slow speeds may be useful for listening to podcasts where the host speaks too fast, as well as language learning or transcription work, whereas the upper speeds can be used to boost the pace of plodding narrators, or help you when you just want to skim-listen to a show.

Best of all, the new playback speed setting remembers your preference for each individual podcast, so you shouldn't need to adjust it every time you return to the same show.

Apple will roll out iOS 26 to compatible iPhones in September 2025.

Tag: Apple Podcasts

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Sunday August 24, 2025 7:16 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. From his Power On newsletter today, with emphasis added:As for Apple's other devices, there's a lot in the fall pipeline — though many of the new products are only incremental upgrades. There will be Apple Watch updates, faster Vision...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments
Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article61 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Sunday August 24, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber. Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have ...
Read Full Article90 comments
awe dropping event

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Tuesday August 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. At the September 2025 iPhone event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It...
Read Full Article205 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article75 comments
liquid silicone case colors

Apple's 'Liquid Silicone' iPhone 17 Case Colors Allegedly Revealed

Monday August 25, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is designing new "Liquid Silicone" cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with images of the alleged case colors shared by leaker "Majin Bu." The lineup includes eight variants with a matte finish and soft-touch texture, including deep orange, pale orange, grass green, celadon, fog purple, grey blue, dark blue, and midnight black. The cases also have multiple cutouts for att...
Read Full Article80 comments