In iOS 26, Apple Intelligence makes the Wallet app's order tracking feature genuinely useful by scanning your email for shipping details.



The ability to track orders in Apple Wallet isn't new – it's actually been around since iOS 16. But if you've never noticed it before, don't worry. Most people haven't used it either.

The feature initially struggled because it relied on merchants to actively support it, but not many bothered. In fact, despite being available for years, order tracking in Apple's Wallet app remained largely unused. But there's a decent chance iOS 26 will change all that.



Order Tracking Meets Apple Intelligence

In iOS 26, Apple Intelligence now scans your emails to automatically extract order tracking information. This means virtually any online purchase that generates a confirmation email can now appear in the Wallet app.

The on-device AI identifies shipping details from emails sent by merchants or delivery carriers, then consolidates everything in the Wallet app's Order Tracking page.

Just note that you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 17, or iPhone Air to access the improved order tracking, since Apple Intelligence isn't available on older devices.



Enabling Order Tracking in Settings

You can enable the AI-enhanced order tracking feature in the following way:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to Apps ➝ Wallet. Tap Order Tracking at the bottom of the menu. Toggle on Apple Pay (this enables automatic order addition). Toggle on Mail (Beta) to allow Apple Intelligence to scan your emails.





Finding Your Orders in Wallet

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the More icon (three dots) in the top-right corner. Select Orders from the dropdown menu. Browse your orders, organized by month and year.

Your orders appear with merchant details, order status, and tracking information when available. You can tap individual orders to see more detailed tracking information and shipping updates, as well as mark the order as complete, mute notifications, or delete the order.

The revamped order tracking finally delivers on Wallet's promise as a centralized hub for purchase information. Surprisingly, it just took Apple Intelligence to make it work properly.