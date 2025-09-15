In iOS 26, Apple has added a new feature to its Home screen customization options that can match the color of your app icons with the actual color of your iPhone. The image below demonstrates the option on the new iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange.



In iOS 18, Apple introduced Tinted app icons. The option applies a color filter over app icons, widgets, and even system UI elements, and with iOS 26, Apple has built on the theme with a new option that matches the color of your iPhone model.

iOS 26 knows the exact finish and color variant of your iPhone – Deep Blue, Sage, or Lavender, for example – because Apple has the device's SKU mapped at the firmware level (SKUs are a unique identifier that companies use to track and manage inventory). This allows iOS to identify your model and match a precise color profile.

This filter uses a base color taken from your iPhone's chassis color, then automatically adjusts brightness, saturation, and contrast so icons remain legible while still reflecting the hardware's tone. The following steps show you how it's done.

On your iPhone's Home screen, long press a space between app icons. Tap Edit in the top-left corner, then select Customize from the popup menu. Choose Tinted from the options panel that appears, then tap the far-left iPhone button under the two horizontal color sliders. Select Light, Dark, or Auto, based on your preferences.

That's all there is to it. We've heard of the iPhone color matching option not working for some users who have updated older iPhone models to iOS 26. This is likely a bug that Apple will hopefully fix in a forthcoming update.



Match App Icons With Your iPhone's Case Color

If you press the button immediately right of the new iPhone color tint option, iOS 26 will even match app icon colors to your iPhone's case color. However, this only works with official Apple MagSafe cases that include a small NFC chip with color variant information.

Note that Tinted mode looks different in iOS 26 than it did in iOS 18. Rather than icons featuring a black background with colored graphics, icons adopt the full color that you select with white graphics in Light Mode. In ‌Dark Mode‌, backgrounds are a much darker shade of the color you choose, but aren't entirely black.