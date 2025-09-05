In iOS 26, Apple's Spatial Scenes feature can transform ordinary photos into dynamic, three-dimensional pictures that respond to your movements. By adding depth and subtle motion to flat images, this clever AI-powered feature can bring to life photos in your iPhone's library – and your iPhone doesn't need Apple Intelligence to make use of it.

spatial scenes 1

Spatial Scenes in the Photos App

Spatial Scenes works by intelligently separating subjects from backgrounds in your photos. When you move your iPhone, the foreground elements stay relatively stable while background elements shift slightly. This creates a parallax effect that mimics how your eyes naturally perceive depth.

The feature works using generative AI that analyzes your photos to identify different elements and create depth maps. Importantly, it doesn't require Apple Intelligence to function, meaning Spatial Scenes works on iPhone 12 and newer models.

photos ios spatial scene
Unlike spatial photos captured using iPhone 16 models, Spatial Scenes works with virtually any existing photo that has a clear subject. Open any compatible image in the Photos app and look for a small hexagon icon in the upper right corner. Tap this icon, and your photo instantly gains the depth effect.

Once enabled, gently move your phone back and forth to see the spatial effect in action. The movement doesn't need to be dramatic – small tilts and shifts are enough to reveal the added depth.

Lock Screen Spatial Scenes

spatial scenes lock screen
It's not just the Photos app where Spatial Scenes can be experienced. Your iPhone's Lock Screen wallpaper can have that same engaging depth whenever you glance at the screen.

When you're browsing Lock Screen wallpaper options, iOS automatically suggests photos from your library that are compatible with the feature. And if you manually select a Lock Screen photo that supports Spatial Scenes, you'll see a toggle on the customization screen that lets you enable or disable the effect.

spatial scenes lock screen customize
Apple is in the final testing phase for iOS 26, and is expected to roll out a general release in the coming weeks.

Top Rated Comments

DrJR Avatar
DrJR
45 minutes ago at 08:31 am
This is a totally underrated feature IMO. It is one of those “nod yes and smile meme” moments…. Tasteful, delicious and totally Apple thing to do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kar98 Avatar
Kar98
36 minutes ago at 08:39 am
As useful as the beer drinking app on the OG iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slippery-pete Avatar
slippery-pete
34 minutes ago at 08:42 am

If someone would've told me twenty years ago that so many in the world would become completely camera obsessed down the road, I never would've believed them. Narcissism is alive and well. What a sad state of affairs...
Yeah, your comment makes little to no sense. A person taking pictures on vacation or of a pet...or a family member means they are a narcissist?

?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
