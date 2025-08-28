iOS 26: What's New With the Podcasts App

The Podcasts app didn't get as many iOS 26 updates as some of Apple's other apps, but there are some design changes and feature tweaks that are worth knowing about.





Liquid Glass

Like all of Apple's apps, the Podcasts app adopts the new Liquid Glass design language. UI elements have a glass-like, translucent look that let the background art shine through.



Buttons have a more rounded design and the navigation bar no longer takes up the entire bottom of the app. The Browse tab is now the New tab, and the Search tab has the search bar at the bottom of the display.

There's also an updated Liquid Glass icon that looks like several stacked layers of glass.

‌iOS 26‌ includes options to change the playback speed of a podcast. When you're playing a show, tap on the "1x" button in the corner and you'll be able to change the speed. Apple offers multiple playback speeds ranging from 0.5x to 3x. In iOS 18, you could only select from four fixed speed options: 1.25x, 1.5x, 1.75, and 2x.



To change the playback speed, tap one of the preset options or drag a finger over one of the options to bring up a dial that allows for more granular 0.1x adjustments.

Enhance Dialogue

The Podcasts app includes an Enhance Dialogue feature that is designed to isolate voices so they sound clearer amid any background noise.



To use Enhance Dialogue, play a show in the Podcasts app. From there, open up the fullscreen playback controls, tap the "1x" playback speed button, and choose the Enhance Dialogue option.

Per-Show Settings

The Podcasts app will remember your Enhance Dialogue and playback speed preference for each individual podcast, so it doesn't need to be turned on every time you listen and settings won't affect other podcasts.

