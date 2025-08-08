In iOS 26, Apple has a helpful new feature that notifies you when your iPhone's camera lens needs cleaning – something Android devices have offered for years. Here's how to turn on this smart notification system.



Whenever your iPhone's camera is active, iOS 26 monitors the incoming light for signs of reduced clarity or smudging that could indicate a dirty lens. When triggered, you'll see a discrete alert suggesting you clean your camera lens to improve image quality.

To benefit from the feature, you'll need an iPhone running iOS 26 (currently in beta). It's currently unclear which models support Lens Cleaning Hints, but you can check by looking for the following toggle:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Camera. Toggle on Lens Cleaning Hints.



Once enabled, your iPhone will analyze image quality and display a notification in the Camera app when it detects your rear camera lens could benefit from cleaning.

This feature joins another camera-related change in iOS 26 – a completely redesigned Camera app interface that includes a new minimalist navigation bar. If you don't have the beta software installed, you shouldn't have long to wait: Apple is expected to officially release iOS 26 in September.