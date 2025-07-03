6 AirPods Changes Coming in iOS 26

iOS 26 adds new functionality to the AirPods, which will be available this fall when Apple releases ‌iOS 26‌ and new AirPods firmware to the public.

airpods pro 2 green

Camera Remote

The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. Just connect your AirPods to your iPhone, open the Camera app, and then press and hold on the AirPods stem to take a photo or start a video recording.

When you're finished, a second press and hold gesture will stop the recording. If you have an Apple Watch, you can already control your ‌iPhone‌ remotely from your wrist, but the AirPods have the potential to be even quicker since it's a physical gesture rather than a series of steps that include opening an Apple Watch app.

Studio-Quality Recording

The AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 support recording studio-quality audio for interviews, podcasts, songs, videos, and more. Apple says that the feature can be used to record high-quality vocals while on the go, with background sounds filtered out thanks to Voice Isolation.

You can record higher-quality audio when making videos or using your devices to do things like record a podcast.

Improved Audio Quality

The H2 chip in the ‌AirPods 4‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 brings more natural vocal texture and clarity to ‌iPhone‌ calls, FaceTime calls, and all CallKit-enabled apps like Zoom.

Studio-quality audio recording and improved call quality are available across ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac, and support the Camera app, Voice Memos, Messages dictation, third-party camera apps, and video conferencing apps.

Beta Updates

With ‌iOS 26‌, Apple is adding an option to more easily install beta updates on AirPods. There's a new update interface when you connect your AirPods to your ‌iPhone‌ and tap into them in the Settings app.

Pause Audio for Sleep

If you're listening to music, a podcast, or a book while you're in bed and you're wearing AirPods, the AirPods will pause your audio when you fall asleep if you toggle on the new "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" option.

You'll find it in the AirPods settings after connecting your AirPods to your ‌iPhone‌, but you'll need the new AirPods firmware and ‌iOS 26‌. In addition to saving your spot in an audiobook or podcast, it will also preserve battery by turning your AirPods off so they're not running all night.

This feature also works with Beats earbuds.

Keep Audio in Headphones

‌iOS 26‌ addresses an irritating issue that happens with CarPlay and AirPods. There's a new "Keep Audio in Headphones" option that prevents audio from switching to car speakers or Bluetooth speakers when you're listening to music through the AirPods.

With the option on, your music will continue playing in your AirPods when you get in the car. You can turn it on in ‌iOS 26‌ by going to Settings > General > AirPlay and Continuity.

Read More

We have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup that goes into detail on all of the new features that are available in the update.

Top Rated Comments

iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
15 minutes ago at 01:01 pm

The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. Just connect your AirPods to your iPhone, open the Camera app, and then press and hold on the AirPods stem to take a photo or start a video recording.
Everyone's gonna start getting pictures of themselves with their hand up at their ears. :p?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
6 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
it is actually great to see updates to the AirPods, while I will not use all of them, I do appreciate that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments