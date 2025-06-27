Safari in iOS 26: Everything New From Design to Privacy

by

Apple updated many of its built-in apps in iOS 26, and Safari is one of the apps that has several notable changes. There's a new look, an updated layout, and a new feature set.

iOS 26 Safari Features
This guide features all of the changes you can expect to see in Safari when ‌iOS 26‌ launches to the public this fall.

Liquid Glass Design

Safari adopts the same Liquid Glass design as the rest of Apple's apps, and you'll primarily see it in the address bar, tab view, and buttons.

safari liquid glass
The buttons and tab bar have the Liquid Glass translucent look, and more of the background of each website is visible beneath them. The tab bar is more compact and it takes up less space, and everything is rounder.

When you scroll down, the tab bar collapses down and you just see a small bar with the website URL, so the entire focus is on the website content. Scrolling back up returns the tab bar to its full size.

Updated Layout

There is a new compact design option in ‌iOS 26‌, but Apple left the option to use the previous Top and Bottom tab view layouts if you prefer those. Layout options are available in the Safari section of the Settings app.

ios 26 safari design light mode
Compact tucks away the share, bookmark, and tab options behind the three-dot button on the left of the tab bar. It's a cleaner look, but it may be frustrating if you often need to access features like the tab menu. There is a back arrow, which splits into forward and back arrow options when you're navigating through content. Settings like Translate and Reader mode are still available by tapping on the small icon next to the URL.

ios 26 safari options
The Top and Bottom views offer the same setup that's available in iOS 18, but with a new Liquid Glass look. Both bars are slimmed down, and no longer take up the full width of the display.

ios 26 safari menu collapsed
Tab management has been overhauled with the same design changes. The "+" button to open a new tab is still located on the left, and there's now a blue checkmark when you're done interacting with tabs. In the center of the tab view, there's a slider bar that shows your current number of open tabs in the tab group that you're in.

ios 26 safari tabs
Swiping from left to right allows you to quickly swap between your tab groups. Changing profiles can be done with a dropdown menu at the top of the display, and other tab management tools are available by tapping on the "···" icon.

Web Apps

When you add a website to your Home Screen in ‌iOS 26‌, it will always open as a web app. Web apps have been supported on the ‌Home Screen‌ in earlier versions of iOS, but web developers needed to configure them to operate as web apps.

ios 26 web apps
If websites weren't configured properly, they would open in Safari when added to the ‌Home Screen‌. Now a website will open as a dedicated web app, even if it hasn't been explicitly set up to work that way.

There is an Open as Web App option that can be toggled off when adding a website to a ‌Home Screen‌ if you prefer that websites open up in Safari.

Tracking Prevention

Advanced fingerprinting protection now extends to all browsing by default, rather than only being turned on by default for private web browsing. Apple's fingerprinting protection features are meant to keep websites from tracking your device usage across websites.

ios 26 tracking protection

HDR Images

‌iOS 26‌ adds HDR image support to Safari. HDR images have a wider dynamic range for brighter whites and deeper blacks, along with improved color gamut. P3 HDR images will now appear as intended in Safari on iPhones with XDR displays.

SVG Icons

Safari supports the SVG file format for icons wherever icons appear in the interface, including the start page, web apps, Safari tabs, menus, and more.

SVGs are superior to PNGs because they can be scaled up without a loss of quality, and in Safari, icons often need to appear at multiple different sizes.

WebGPU

Safari in ‌iOS 26‌ includes WebGPU, a feature that Apple has been testing in Safari Technology Preview. WebGPU is similar to WebGL, but it maps more directly to Metal and the underlying iPhone hardware. WebGPU isn't a user facing feature that you'll be able to use directly, but there will be benefits from it.

Web-based games will be able to achieve higher frame rates and better effects with lower CPU load, plus photo editors, 3D modeling sites, CAD viewers, and websites that do on-device ML should run faster while using less battery. WebGPU requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later.

Digital Credentials API

Apple added support for the W3C Digital Credentials API to Safari, which means a website is able to request identity documents like a driver's license from Apple Wallet for private and secure identity and age verification.

ios 26 id verify on web
The Verify with Wallet on the Web feature in ‌iOS 26‌ uses the Digital Credentials API and takes advantage of biometric authentication. Websites can ask customers for information like date of birth without receiving unnecessary extra data, and customers can approve the data sharing with Face ID or Touch ID.

The first websites that will support the Verify with Wallet on the Web feature include Chime, Turo, Uber Eats, and U.S. Bank.

Privacy Improvements

The ‌iOS 26‌ version of Safari prevents known fingerprinting scripts from accessing web APIs that can reveal device characteristics like screen dimensions, cutting down on the ways that advertisers can track you across websites. These scripts are also blocked from setting long-lived storage like cookies, and from reading query parameters that could be used for navigational tracking.

Reporting Website Compatibility Issues

A new feature lets you report an issue if you're having trouble with a webpage. In the Page menu, Apple is adding a "Report a Website Issue" option that lets you share information with Apple to improve Safari.

Release Timing

‌iOS 26‌ is available to developers right now, and Apple plans to release a public beta in July. After a few months of testing, ‌iOS 26‌ will launch alongside new iPhones in September.

Read More

We have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup that goes into detail on all of the new features that are available in the update.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tag: Safari
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Tuesday June 24, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster Now Playing

These Apple CarPlay Ultra Partners Now Say They Won't Support It

Wednesday June 25, 2025 5:03 am PDT by
Apple is facing mounting resistance from automakers over CarPlay Ultra, the next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles that was announced last month. A new (paywalled) Financial Times report claims several major brands are walking back their earlier commitments to support the upgraded dashboard software. German luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Audi have both...
Read Full Article280 comments
Chase Sapphire Reserve Apple Perk Feature

Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Introduces New Perk for Apple Customers

Wednesday June 25, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Chase this week announced a series of new perks for its premium Sapphire Reserve credit card, and one of them is for a pair of Apple services. Specifically, the credit card now offers complimentary annual subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, a value of up to $250 per year. If you are already paying for Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music directly through Apple, those subscriptions will...
Read Full Article73 comments
foldable iphone mockup

Foldable iPhone Leak Reveals New Camera Details

Thursday June 26, 2025 3:01 am PDT by
A new rumor today surfaced about Apple's book-style foldable iPhone, set to be released next year, and this time it's about the cameras. Mockup of foldable iPhone in its unfolded state (Image: Digital Chat Station) In a previous report, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold" for short) to include a dual-lens rear camera, but Kuo provided no other...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 18 Punch Hole Feature

Here's What Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Display Could Look Like

Wednesday June 25, 2025 12:07 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone 18 Pro reports recently, you'll know that there are two competing rumors from usually reliable sources about how Apple plans to integrate Face ID into the display, and both of them likely affect the fate of the Dynamic Island – and in turn the overall look of the display itself. Last month, The Information's Wayne Ma said that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in a Few Months With These 12 New Features

Thursday June 26, 2025 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September this year. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an...
Read Full Article20 comments
HomePod 2 and Mini feature 2

iOS 26 Brings New Functionality to HomePod

Wednesday June 25, 2025 9:27 am PDT by
With the launch of iOS 26 and HomePod Software 26, Apple is adding support for Crossfade, an Apple Music feature that improves transitions between songs. Beta testers who have the second HomePod Software 26 and iOS 26 betas now have an option to enable Crossfade. The toggle is a little bit hidden, but it can be found by opening up the Home app, going to Settings, tapping on a person's name,...
Read Full Article46 comments
iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

iPadOS 26 Adds These Four Apple Apps to Your iPad

Wednesday June 25, 2025 12:24 pm PDT by
The upcoming iPadOS 26 update adds four pre-installed Apple apps to all compatible iPad models: Phone, Preview, Journal, and Games. Below, we provide an overview of each of these apps. iPadOS 26 is currently available as a developer beta, and the update will likely be released to the general public in September. Phone Apple has expanded the Phone app to the iPad, complete with new...
Read Full Article31 comments

Top Rated Comments

Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
6 minutes ago at 05:09 pm

Bring back the Compact Tab Bar in macOS Safari!!!

its crazy they shrunk the iOS safari bar even more but removed the compact tab bar in safari on macOS. smh
especially since vertical space is much more limited on macs ! so stupid . why can't they leave us the option at least
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
decksnap Avatar
decksnap
27 minutes ago at 04:49 pm
*SVGs are superior in some situations, not all. Maybe not even most. If you want pixel perfect raster is still usually better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments