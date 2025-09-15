In iOS 26, you can use AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3 as a wireless microphone with supported camera apps. Think of it as turning your AirPods into a lapel mic – you get professional-quality audio capture as well as the freedom to move around during recording. Here's how it works.

Setting Up AirPods as Your Camera Microphone

Using AirPods as a microphone in iOS 26 requires just a few quick steps through Control Center. Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone or iPad before you begin. Note that using AirPods as a camera microphone isn't available in all countries or regions.

With your AirPods in your ears, open the Camera app. Switch to Video mode in the Camera app. Open Control Center by swiping down from the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap Camera Controls at the top. Under "Audio & Video," tap Input, then select your AirPods from the pop-up menu. (Note: You might also see Same as System as an option.)





Mic Mode Options

From the same Camera Controls screen, you can also choose from four different microphone modes to suit your recording environment:

Automatic : Lets your device choose the optimal setting.

: Lets your device choose the optimal setting. Standard : Default audio processing.

: Default audio processing. Voice Isolation : Reduces background noise and emphasizes speech.

: Reduces background noise and emphasizes speech. Wide Spectrum: Captures a fuller range of ambient sounds.

Start Your Recording

When you're ready, press the stem on your AirPods to begin recording video. You now have hands-free control over your recording session while your AirPods capture the audio. When you're done, press your AirPods stem again to end the shoot.