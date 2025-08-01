In iOS 26, currently in beta, Apple offers a new Adaptive Power Mode that works alongside the existing Low Power Mode to intelligently extend your iPhone's battery life. Unlike Low Power Mode's heavy restrictions, this AI-powered feature makes subtle adjustments that you're barely meant to notice. Here's how it works.

What Adaptive Power Mode Does

When your battery usage runs higher than usual, Adaptive Power Mode automatically makes small performance tweaks to help your iPhone last longer. Apple says this includes slightly dimming the display brightness or allowing some tasks to "take a little longer" to complete.

The feature works in the background without the limitations of Low Power Mode, although the latter may still be activated if your device depletes to a 20% charge level.

Compatible iPhone Models

Adaptive Power Mode requires Apple Intelligence, which limits availability to the following iPhone models:

  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

The feature won't work on iPhone 14 Pro models or earlier, since they lack the necessary AI processing capabilities. However, if you're the proud owner of an iPhone 17 (launching September 2025), rest assured Adaptive Power Mode is supported.

How to Turn On Adaptive Power Mode

Follow these steps to enable the feature, which is turned off by default:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Tap Battery.
  3. Tap Power Mode.
  4. Toggle on the switch next to Adaptive Power.

Once enabled, your iPhone will automatically monitor battery usage patterns and make adjustments when needed. You don't need to manage the feature manually, as it works entirely behind the scenes. iOS 26 will see a general release in September 2025.

Top Rated Comments

thiscatisfat Avatar
thiscatisfat
25 minutes ago at 08:56 am

Adaptive Power Mode requires Apple Intelligence,
You know, when they can't make an upgrade enticing by making a new iPhone an actual upgrade that's worthwhile and they start putting 3 year old devices in a disadvantage with software, you know things are bad at Apple. No, Apple, I won't buy the new iPhone 17, which is the same as 16, which is the same as 15, which is the same as 14, which is the same as 13, which the same as 12, which is a bit better than 11. Like there's literally no point of buying a new iPhone for your average Joe who used to upgrade every year or every two years. There's just no way in hell an iPhone 14 Pro could not handle some freaking a d a p t i v e power mode when all it does is "slightly dimming the display brightness or allowing some tasks to "take a little longer" to complete.".
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
8 minutes ago at 09:13 am

it works entirely behind the scenes
But does it though? No one in the testing thread can seem to tell if it is actually working as intended.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
24 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I remember, back when we used to call things like this "algorithms".

I wonder what specifically about it is "AI", as opposed to ML, which is supported on the iPhone 11 or later IIRC.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
19 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Once again a feature that’s locked behind Apple AI that’s just laughable.
That’s a pretty simple measurement of your usual behaviour. Is there a higher usage during the day (less battery % as usual in the given time) the phone turns on some battery saving features. That’s all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BorisDG Avatar
BorisDG
17 minutes ago at 09:04 am
I can't believe that the 17 TOPS in the A16 aren't enough for this feature. Typical Apple BS. We all know it's an artificially limited feature designed to push people into getting a new phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
