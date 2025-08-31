In iOS 26, currently in beta, Apple Notes has gained new Markdown support, letting you seamlessly import and export files in the popular plain-text formatting language. Whether you're a developer, writer, or content creator, this long-awaited feature should bridge the gap between your existing Markdown workflow and Apple's native note-taking app.



For those unfamiliar with Markdown, it's a simple way of writing that uses plain text symbols (like ** for bold or # for headings) to format documents without complicated menus. It's popular because the same text works both as easy-to-read notes and as polished, styled content when exported.

In Apple's Notes app, the new functionality works both ways: you can bring existing Markdown files into Notes while preserving formatting like headings, links, and lists, or export your Notes content as Markdown for use in other apps. The following steps show you how to do both.

Bear in mind that Notes doesn't display Markdown syntax while you're writing – it continues to show rich text formatting as usual. The Markdown conversion happens during the import and export process, so you'll see the plain text formatting only when viewing the file outside of Notes.

Import Markdown Files into Notes

Locate your Markdown (.md) file on your iPhone (e.g., in Files or your writing app). Open the file, tap Share, then choose Notes. Tap Import at the prompt to save the file to an Imported Notes folder.

If you're working in the Notes app on an iPad running iPadOS 26, you can also choose File ➝ Import to Notes… from the Notes menu bar (accessed with a swipe down from the top of the screen). Select your Markdown file from the files interface, then tap Import to confirm the import.

Once the note is imported, look for the Imported Notes folder where your note will be saved. Then you can verify that key formatting has been preserved in the note. When you import a Markdown file, Notes automatically converts the plain text formatting into rich text, preserving headings, links, bulleted lists, and text styling like bold and italics.



Export Notes in Markdown Format

In Notes, open the note you want to export. Tap the Share icon in the top-right corner. Select Export as Markdown. Choose where to share or save the markdown file from the share sheet options.

The exported file retains the note's structure and formatting as standard Markdown syntax, making it compatible with text editors, documentation tools, and publishing platforms that support the format.

Apple is expected to officially release iOS 26 in September.