iOS 26: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Redesign

by

The most notable change to iOS 26 is the Liquid Glass design overhaul, which is the first major iOS design update since Apple rolled out iOS 7 back in 2013. There are new features in ‌iOS 26‌, of course, but added functionality has definitely been sidelined in favor of the design refresh.

iOS 26 Guide Feature 2
We've compiled a walkthrough of Liquid Glass, so you know what to expect when you install ‌iOS 26‌. A lot of what's here is also applicable to iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe too.

Keep in mind that Apple is still refining Liquid Glass and some of the design could see further changes, but we'll update this guide with each revision.

Overview

Liquid Glass is translucent, and it's meant to behave similarly to real glass. It allows light and color to filter through, so you'll see bits of the background behind buttons, menus, and other interface elements.

Liquid Glass Dark
Light is subtly reflected off of Liquid Glass buttons, which is noticeable when you move your iPhone. Apple says that Liquid Glass is designed to use real-time rendering to dynamically react to movement with reflective highlights.

App Icons

App icons are meant to look like layered glass, giving them a subtle depth. Apps like Messages, Weather, Photos, and Maps have a top layer icon design over a bottom color, for example, so you can see a hint of a 3D look.

ios 26 home screen
Apple designed icons to have the same general colors as iOS 18, but there is an option to turn on an all-glass icon look by choosing the "Clear" option in the Home Screen customization interface.

Lock Screen

Liquid Glass is unmistakable from the moment you pick up an ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 26‌. The Lock Screen features Liquid Glass Control buttons (which are customizable like before), an option for a Liquid Glass design for the clock, and translucent notifications that use a more frosted variant of Liquid Glass.

ios 26 home screen

The Clock is particularly interesting, because Apple designed it to merge more seamlessly with your wallpaper. If you use a photo wallpaper, the time readout will change in size to fit inside the empty space on the display.

ios 26 lock screen time
Widgets that are on the Lock Screen also have a Liquid Glass design, with widgets, the Control Center buttons and the time reflecting the light with the movement of your ‌iPhone‌.

Home Screen

App icons have the aforementioned layered look with the option for entirely clear icons, and widgets have the same design. When you turn on the clear icon option, widgets also adopt a much more translucent Liquid Glass design.

ios 26 home screen standard
The dock is transparent and blends into the background behind it, and the same is true of the search interface. App folders have a soft, frosted Liquid Glass design that changes tint based on your wallpaper. The App Library has a similar look.

ios 26 home screen clear icons
As you tilt and move your ‌iPhone‌, you can see subtle glints of light reflecting off of the app icons, dock, folders, and search bar.

ios 26 home screen features

  • iOS 26: What's Changed With the iPhone's Home Screen

    • Control Center

    When Apple released the first beta of ‌iOS 26‌, Control Center was so translucent it was almost unreadable. Apple made the Control Center buttons darker and more opaque, improving readability.

    ios 26 control center colors beta 3
    Control Center buttons now have a frosted glass look, but you can still see hints of what's in the background behind them.

    Apps

    In apps, Liquid Glass is noticeable in menu bars, navigation bars, and buttons. Most of Apple's apps have received a Liquid Glass update, and you'll see Liquid Glass almost anywhere there's a button, bar, or menu. Apple wanted navigation bars and menus to appear to be floating over the content in the app, and there is a distinctive layered look to navigation elements.

    safari liquid glass
    Navigation bars in apps are translucent and you can see some of the app's background behind them, especially when scrolling. Interface elements tend to fade more into the background to put the focus on content. Liquid Glass is accompanied by design changes in the form of pop out menus, rounded button designs, and disappearing navigation bars in select apps, with some of the more notable changes listed below.

    • Safari - Safari's Tab Bar uses Liquid Glass, and there's also a new Compact option. When you scroll, the Tab Bar collapses down, and you'll only see the website address. Scrolling back up brings it back. The interface for swapping between tab groups has changed, and all buttons also use Liquid Glass.
    • Photos - ‌Photos‌ no longer has a unified design, and there are separate Library and Collection tabs, along with a dedicated search button. Navigation bars disappear as you browse through your images, and all buttons have a rounded look.
    • Camera - The Camera app features one of the most notable design updates. Navigation has been distilled down into just a Video and a Photo button, though you can swipe to get to other modes. Tapping on a button displays pop out menu with a Liquid Glass design.
    • Messages - Messages looks largely the same, but buttons have a frosted glass look and the keyboard's edges are rounded. Buttons and bars have the same rounded look as the rest of ‌iOS 26‌.
    • Maps - Maps also looks similar to the ‌iOS 18‌ version of the app, but with more rounded interface elements and slightly more translucency.
    • App Store - The App Store app has a slimmed down navigation bar at the bottom with a frosted glass look. It can be almost translucent on some darker backgrounds.
    • Apple Music - Apple Music has the same translucent navigation bar as the ‌App Store‌, with a design that shows the background through the bar.
    • Phone - The Phone app has an opt-in unified view with Liquid Glass-style buttons.
    • Weather - There's no more bottom bar in the Weather app, and instead, there are Liquid Glass buttons for changing locations and accessing settings.

    Mail, Notes, Reminders, Health, News, and other Apple apps all have similar changes, primarily in the form of buttons that are slimmed down, rounder, and slightly more translucent.

    ios 26 beta 4 photos app
    Functionally, it's only the Camera app, the ‌Photos‌ app, and the Phone app (if using the unified view) that have significant navigation changes. For the most part, app buttons are in the same place and work in the same way, even though they have a different look.

    How Liquid Glass Has Evolved

    In the first developer beta, Liquid Glass had a heavy emphasis on translucency. So much so that text in areas like the Notification Center and the Control Center could be difficult to read.

    ios 26 control center b2‌iOS 26‌ beta 1 on left, ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 on right

    Almost all of the interface was transparent, with color showing through behind everything. With white text and Apple having little to no control over the background colors of wallpapers and content, usability was a problem.

    In the second developer beta that came out on June 23, Apple addressed the translucency of the Control Center, which was one of the areas that received heavy initial criticism. Apple increased the opacity of the buttons in the Control Center, and further blurred the background. Translucency for interface elements on the Lock Screen and the ‌Home Screen‌ also saw minor tweaks.

    Apple made further changes in the third developer beta, rolling back some of the Liquid Glass translucency in app menu bars and buttons.

    apple music dark mode ios 26 beta 3‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 on left, ‌iOS 26‌ beta 3 on right

    safari ios 26 beta 3‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 on left, ‌iOS 26‌ beta 3 on right

    In the fourth beta, some of the translucency was reintroduced, and now we have a design that's not quite as transparent as the Liquid Glass that was demonstrated at WWDC, but that isn't as opaque as what we had in the third beta.

    ios 26 b4 lock screenBeta 4 on right, beta 3 on left

    ios 26 beta 4 photosBeta 4 on left, beta 3 on right

    With every beta update, there have been complaints from people who think there's too much transparency, and those who want more transparency. Apple is still working to find a balance, and we could see further changes in the future.

    Criticism

    People have strong opinions about Liquid Glass. Some love the novelty of a fresh look, and others think that it's a usability nightmare that's almost unreadable in some situations.

    Apple so far hasn't managed to strike enough of a balance to satisfy everyone, and so far, it doesn't look like the company plans to compromise with a slider for customizability.

    Do you like the Liquid Glass design, or do you want to see Apple scrap it? Let us know in the comments.

    iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe

    The Liquid Glass design extends to ‌iPadOS 26‌, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26, with all of the updates adopting similar translucency for various interface elements. ‌iPadOS 26‌ is the closest to ‌iOS 26‌, featuring the same general design across the operating system and in Apple apps.

    macos tahoe liquid glass look
    Apple wanted to improve design cohesiveness for its software across different devices, so you'll see Liquid Glass on all of your Apple products when you update to the latest operating systems in the fall.

    Read More

    For more on the features that are included in ‌iOS 26‌, check out our iOS 26 roundup.

    Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
    Related Forum: iOS 26

    Popular Stories

    iPhone 16 Battery Life Feature

    iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode is Limited to These iPhone Models

    Friday August 1, 2025 8:26 am PDT by
    iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode. Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer." The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
    Read Full Article
    iphone 16 pro models 1

    iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumored to Have 3 Advantages Over iPhone 17 Pro

    Thursday July 31, 2025 3:00 am PDT by
    Apple's highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model may have three key advantages over the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model, according to rumors. Specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have…A larger 6.9-inch display (vs. 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 17 Pro) Even longer battery life (an approximately 5% thicker design may allow for a 5,000 mAh or higher battery capacity) A smaller Dynamic...
    Read Full Article67 comments
    Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro EyeSight 230605

    Here's What Tim Cook Thinks About Apple's Vision Pro After Low Sales

    Friday August 1, 2025 6:46 am PDT by
    Apple CEO Tim Cook remains bullish on the Vision Pro, despite reports of low sales since the mixed-reality headset launched nearly 18 months ago. "I was thrilled with the release from the team on visionOS 26," said Cook, on Apple's earnings call on Thursday. "It includes many things in it, like Spatial Widgets to enable users to customize their digital space. The Personas took a huge...
    Read Full Article90 comments
    maxresdefault

    The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Rumors

    Friday August 1, 2025 8:51 am PDT by
    On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we focus on the latest rumors about the two standard iPhone models expected to arrive this fall: the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The iPhone 17 is expected to feature the A19 chip and a larger, 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels and ProMotion. Color options are likely to include...
    Read Full Article11 comments
    iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

    iPhone 17 Pro's Metal Battery Allegedly Revealed [Updated]

    Saturday August 2, 2025 7:30 am PDT by
    Update — August 2: Majin Bu now says that this battery is actually for the iPhone 17 Pro, instead of the iPhone 17 Air as they originally claimed. There will apparently be two variants, for models with and without a physical SIM card tray. "Due to a miscommunication with my source, the information I reported yesterday is incorrect," said Majin Bu. Original story follows. A leaker...
    Read Full Article110 comments
    iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

    iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

    Saturday July 26, 2025 5:50 am PDT by
    Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
    Read Full Article211 comments
    watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

    Apple Releases watchOS 11.6

    Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
    Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
    Read Full Article20 comments

    Top Rated Comments

    omarjanak Avatar
    omarjanak
    45 minutes ago at 03:46 pm
    Even though some people have had negative things to say about iOS 26, I love it so far and know it will only get better. I'm really looking forward to the final release.
    Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
    nickf Avatar
    nickf
    44 minutes ago at 03:46 pm
    I'll be increasing the opacity of the interface as much as possible.
    Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
    thewebb Avatar
    thewebb
    32 minutes ago at 03:58 pm
    I think a slider to customize the translucency would be the best way to handle the differing opinions. I personally like the more translucent glass-like look but I understand not everyone does.
    Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
    Read All Comments