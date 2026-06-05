The MacRumors Show: What to Expect at WWDC 2026

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the major rumors surrounding Apple's announcements at WWDC 2026.

Other notable changes include a system-wide Liquid Glass opacity slider that Apple apparently couldn't get working in iOS 26, the option to beam content to AirPlay alternatives like Google Cast (reportedly EU-only as a DMA requirement), and expanded satellite features including Apple Maps and photo sharing over satellite.



Apple also previewed a wide range of accessibility improvements ahead of WWDC, including AI-powered descriptions in VoiceOver and Magnifier, an upgraded Accessibility Reader for complex document layouts, automatic video captions generated on-device, and a new FaceTime API for live sign language interpretation. For visionOS, Apple is adding Power Wheelchair Control using Vision Pro's eye-tracking, Vehicle Motion Cues for users in moving vehicles, and face gesture support for system actions.



Leaker "Instant Digital" claims ‌iOS 27‌ will drop support for the iPhone 11 lineup and second-generation iPhone SE, requiring at least an iPhone 12, with Apple Intelligence continuing to require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. macOS 27 is said to share the same ‌Siri‌ and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ upgrades, with refinements to Liquid Glass and the same performance focus. It will reportedly be Apple silicon only, dropping all remaining Intel Macs, and is said to be the last release to include full Rosetta support.



Gurman described ‌iOS 27‌ overall as a "Snow Leopard" update, with Apple prioritizing stability, code cleanup, and battery life gains alongside the new features. The keynote begins June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with developer betas expected the same day and a public release in September. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

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If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion Apple's ‌WWDC 2026‌ keynote date, the sweeping ‌Siri‌ redesign coming in ‌iOS 27‌, Apple's latest accessibility feature previews, and the hinge troubles reportedly plaguing the foldable iPhone ahead of its expected launch in the fall.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

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