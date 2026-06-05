The MacRumors Show: What to Expect at WWDC 2026
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the major rumors surrounding Apple's announcements at WWDC 2026.
The event's tagline, "All Systems Glow," is widely seen as a hint at Siri's new design. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is rebuilding Siri as a full chatbot to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, complete with a dedicated app, Dynamic Island integration, and a new system-wide search interface wrapped in a dark, glowing aesthetic that matches the WWDC branding. The dedicated Siri app for back-and-forth conversations is said to be modeled on iMessage, with voice input and the ability to attach images and documents. Users will reportedly be able to set conversation history to auto-delete after 30 days, one year, or never.
A new system-wide interface called "Search or Ask" purportedly replaces Siri Suggestions entirely, triggered by swiping down from the top center of the screen. From there, users can launch apps, start texts, set reminders, trigger Shortcuts, or query Apple's new AI web search, which Gurman says Apple is positioning as a Perplexity competitor. Results apparently appear as a translucent card in the Dynamic Island, and swiping further opens the full Siri app. Notification Center moves to a top-left swipe, while Control Center stays top-right.
The new Siri will reportedly be able to answer multi-part questions, maintain conversational context, summarize uploaded documents, generate images, and draw on personal data across first-party apps like Mail, Messages, Photos, Notes, Contacts, Calendar, and Reminders. Apple is powering its new AI features with a custom model based on Google's Gemini, after its own models reportedly fell short. Gurman says the personalized Siri still carries a "beta" label in internal builds, and there is a "strong chance" it ships that way.
iOS 27 will also purportedly introduce an "Extensions" feature letting users choose which AI service powers Siri, with a dedicated App Store section for third-party integrations. Users will reportedly be able to set ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others as the default for Writing Tools, Image Playground, and more, with third-party responses using a distinct voice so users can tell which is speaking. Apple has also reportedly held talks with developers about deeper agentic integrations, and is said to be replacing Core ML with a new Core AI framework.
Apple is reportedly giving the Camera app a major overhaul, moving Visual Intelligence from the Camera Control button into a dedicated Siri mode inside the app. Apple is also purportedly making the interface fully customizable via a widget tray, letting users arrange controls like flash, exposure, timer, and depth of field. Visual Intelligence will allegedly also gain the ability to scan nutrition labels for Health app tracking and read contact details from business cards.
Photos is said to be getting three new AI editing tools alongside the existing Clean Up feature. "Extend" generates content beyond the original frame, "Reframe" changes the perspective of spatial photos, and "Enhance" applies automatic color and lighting adjustments. Writing Tools are reportedly getting a grammar checker with per-suggestion accept and reject controls, and keyboard autocorrect is said to be gaining Grammarly-style alternative word suggestions.
Apple is reportedly redesigning Image Playground with a simpler interface and new models producing more lifelike images. Genmoji is allegedly getting a new model that improves quality and reduces battery drain, with a Suggested Genmoji feature drawing on the user's media and messages. AI-generated wallpapers are also reportedly coming, with Image Playground built into the wallpaper picker.
The Wallet app is purportedly gaining a "Create a Pass" feature for digitizing physical tickets and membership cards, and Apple Cash is reportedly getting a bill-splitting feature that lets users photograph a receipt, assign items to individuals, and send payment requests via Wallet or Messages. Shortcuts is said to be getting a natural language interface for building automations by description.
Other notable changes include a system-wide Liquid Glass opacity slider that Apple apparently couldn't get working in iOS 26, the option to beam content to AirPlay alternatives like Google Cast (reportedly EU-only as a DMA requirement), and expanded satellite features including Apple Maps and photo sharing over satellite.
Apple also previewed a wide range of accessibility improvements ahead of WWDC, including AI-powered descriptions in VoiceOver and Magnifier, an upgraded Accessibility Reader for complex document layouts, automatic video captions generated on-device, and a new FaceTime API for live sign language interpretation. For visionOS, Apple is adding Power Wheelchair Control using Vision Pro's eye-tracking, Vehicle Motion Cues for users in moving vehicles, and face gesture support for system actions.
Leaker "Instant Digital" claims iOS 27 will drop support for the iPhone 11 lineup and second-generation iPhone SE, requiring at least an iPhone 12, with Apple Intelligence continuing to require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. macOS 27 is said to share the same Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades, with refinements to Liquid Glass and the same performance focus. It will reportedly be Apple silicon only, dropping all remaining Intel Macs, and is said to be the last release to include full Rosetta support.
Gurman described iOS 27 overall as a "Snow Leopard" update, with Apple prioritizing stability, code cleanup, and battery life gains alongside the new features. The keynote begins June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with developer betas expected the same day and a public release in September. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.
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If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote date, the sweeping Siri redesign coming in iOS 27, Apple's latest accessibility feature previews, and the hinge troubles reportedly plaguing the foldable iPhone ahead of its expected launch in the fall.
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