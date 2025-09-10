Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17, Air, Pro, or Pro Max? 40 Differences Compared

Apple's four new iPhones launch later this month, with more differences between the latest models than ever before.



Instead of the familiar split between standard and Pro models, Apple has introduced the new iPhone Air, expanded the feature gap between tiers, and refined each model to serve a clearer audience. The result is a four-device family that ranges from the affordable and practical iPhone 17 to the feature-packed iPhone 17 Pro Max, with distinct trade-offs in size, materials, camera hardware, and battery life along the way. All models share Apple's latest A19 chip platform, meaning performance is fairly consistent across the board, but their designs, display sizes, and camera features are more specialized than ever before.

This guide offers a detailed look at every difference—dimensions, design, cameras, battery life, and pricing—so you can make an informed choice. Whether you prioritize design, photography, or battery life, this year's iPhones are no longer one-size-fits-all devices, and understanding the lineup is key to choosing the best model for you and your budget.

Sizes and Weights

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max Height 5.89 inches (149.6 mm) 6.15 inches (156.2 mm) 5.91 inches (150.0 mm) 6.43 inches (163.4 mm) Width 2.81 inches (71.5 mm) 2.94 inches (74.7 mm) 2.83 inches (71.9 mm) 3.07 inches (78.0 mm) Depth 0.31 inches (7.95 mm) 0.22 inches (5.64 mm) 0.34 inches (8.75 mm) 0.34 inches (8.75 mm) Weight 6.24 ounces (177 grams) 5.82 ounces (165 grams) 7.27 ounces (206 grams) 8.22 ounces (233 grams)

Designs

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max Anodized aluminum frame Polished titanium frame Anodized aluminum unibody Anodized aluminum unibody Camera plateau Camera plateau Camera plateau Ceramic Shield front Ceramic Shield front and back Ceramic Shield front and back Ceramic Shield front and back 6.3-inch display 6.5-inch display 6.3-inch display 6.9-inch display Available in White, Black, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender Available in Cloud White, Space Black, Sky Blue, and Light Gold Available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange Available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange

Battery Life and Charging

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max 3,692 mAh battery 3,149 mAh battery 4,252 mAh battery 5,088 mAh battery Up to 30-hour battery life Up to 27-hour battery life Up to 33-hour battery life Up to 39-hour battery life MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging up to 20W ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging up to 25W ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging up to 25W Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher, or 30W adapter or higher paired with ‌MagSafe‌ Charger Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher

Camera Hardware

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max Dual rear cameras Single rear camera Triple rear cameras Triple rear cameras 48-megapixel ultra wide camera 48-megapixel ultra wide camera 48-megapixel ultra wide camera 48-megapixel telephoto camera 48-megapixel telephoto camera 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom options 1x and 2x optical zoom options 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x optical zoom options 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x optical zoom options LiDAR Scanner LiDAR Scanner True Tone flash True Tone flash Adaptive True Tone flash Adaptive True Tone flash

Camera Features

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max Macro photography Macro photography Macro photography Spatial photos Spatial photos Spatial photos ProRAW ProRAW Cinematic mode Cinematic mode Cinematic mode ProRes video recording ProRes video recording ProRes RAW ProRes RAW Academy Color Encoding System Academy Color Encoding System Apple Log 2 video recording Apple Log 2 video recording Genlock support Genlock support Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse Slo‑mo video support up to 1080p at 240 fps Slo‑mo video support up to 1080p at 240 fps Slo‑mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps Slo‑mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps

Other Differences

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max A19 chip A19 Pro chip A19 Pro chip A19 Pro chip 5-core GPU 5-core GPU 6-core GPU 6-core GPU Stereo speakers Mono speaker Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Studio-quality four-mic array Studio-quality four-mic array USB-C (USB 2) USB-C (USB 2) USB-C (USB 3 for up to 20x faster transfers) USB-C (USB 3 for up to 20x faster transfers) 256GB or 512GB storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB storage

Pricing

256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB ‌iPhone 17‌ $799 $999 ‌iPhone‌ Air $999 $1,199 $1,399 ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max $1,199 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999

Which One Should You Choose?

Apple's latest ‌iPhone‌ lineup is more segmented than ever, with clear distinctions in size, design, and hardware to suit different needs. All four models share the same core performance, so your choice comes down to priorities like design, camera versatility, and price.



iPhone 17 : Best for those who need a good, practical all-round ‌iPhone‌ at an affordable price.

: Best for those who need a good, practical all-round ‌iPhone‌ at an affordable price. iPhone Air : Best for those who want the thinnest and lightest ‌iPhone‌ in a groundbreaking new premium design with a medium-sized display, but are willing to accept noticeable compromises on camera features, battery life, charging speed, and speakers.

: Best for those who want the thinnest and lightest ‌iPhone‌ in a groundbreaking new premium design with a medium-sized display, but are willing to accept noticeable compromises on camera features, battery life, charging speed, and speakers. iPhone 17 Pro : Best for those who want the versatile new 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a large range of additional camera features and hardware in a smaller package, along with better mics and faster USB speeds.

: Best for those who want the versatile new 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a large range of additional camera features and hardware in a smaller package, along with better mics and faster USB speeds. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Best for "pro" users who need the rich feature set of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, but with the largest possible display, battery life, and storage.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ should be the default option for most users, with the ability to move up to the Air as a design-led option, the Pro as a creator-focused device, and the Pro Max delivering everything in the largest format.

Pre-orders of the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup open on Friday, September 12, with launch on Friday, September 19.

