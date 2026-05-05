 iOS 27 Will Let You Pick Claude or Gemini Instead of ChatGPT for Apple Intelligence - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Will Let You Pick Claude or Gemini Instead of ChatGPT for Apple Intelligence

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iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 will let users set third-party AI services as the default for Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Image Playground, reports Bloomberg.

Apple Intelligence General Feature 2
Apple has signed a deal with Google and plans to use a Gemini-based model for ‌Apple Intelligence‌ and Siri features in ‌iOS 27‌, but users will also be able to choose their favorite AI service as an alternative.

Apple has already partnered with OpenAI to make ChatGPT available in lieu of Apple's built-in options for ‌Siri‌, Writing Tools, and ‌Image Playground‌ on iOS 26, but in Apple's upcoming software updates, other third-party chatbots like Claude and Gemini will also be available. Instead of being limited to ChatGPT, users will select their preferred AI service.

Users can choose any AI provider that adds support for Apple's new ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, and ‌macOS 27‌ "Extensions" feature. From Bloomberg:

"Extensions allow you to access generative AI capabilities from installed apps on demand, through Apple Intelligence features such as Siri, Writing Tools, Image Playground and more," according to a message shown in test versions of the software.

Apple also plans to let users choose voices from third-party AI services for ‌Siri‌, which would make it clearer whether ‌Siri‌ or another AI product like Gemini is responding. ‌Siri‌ would use one voice, while responses from third-party AI options would use another voice.

Apple has many other AI-related changes planned for ‌iOS 27‌, with details available in our iOS 27 roundup.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, ChatGPT

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Top Rated Comments

C
CouldBeWorse
9 minutes ago at 11:06 am
I’d love to be able to choose an option where everything is done on device even if that means some features are disabled.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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