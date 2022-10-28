The MacRumors Show: Is iPadOS 16 a Good Update? ft. Federico Viticci

by

Following the official release of iPadOS 16, Federico Viticci joins us this week on the The MacRumors Show podcast as we talk through our thoughts on Stage Manager and the overall state of the iPad's OS.

Federico is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of MacStories. He is an ‌iPad‌ and Shortcuts power-user known for writing and speaking about Apple with a focus on apps, developers, and iOS productivity. See Federico's work on macstories.net and follow him on Twitter @vittici.

In this episode, we take a deep dive into ‌Stage Manager‌, key ‌iPadOS 16‌ features such as Display Zoom and the Freeform app, the future of ‌iPad‌ multitasking, and where the OS can improve in the future. We also touch on first impressions of Apple Pencil hover, one of the new iPad Pro's key new features, and the Magic Keyboard Folio for the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌.

Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for immediate reactions to the announcement of the new iPad Pro, entry-level iPad, and Apple TV 4K.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Sam Kohl, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, Jon Prosser, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

