The MacRumors Show: Is iPadOS 16 a Good Update? ft. Federico Viticci

Following the official release of iPadOS 16, Federico Viticci joins us this week on the The MacRumors Show podcast as we talk through our thoughts on Stage Manager and the overall state of the iPad's OS.

Federico is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of MacStories. He is an ‌iPad‌ and Shortcuts power-user known for writing and speaking about Apple with a focus on apps, developers, and iOS productivity. See Federico's work on macstories.net and follow him on Twitter @vittici

In this episode, we take a deep dive into ‌Stage Manager‌, key ‌iPadOS 16‌ features such as Display Zoom and the Freeform app, the future of ‌iPad‌ multitasking, and where the OS can improve in the future. We also touch on first impressions of Apple Pencil hover, one of the new iPad Pro's key new features, and the Magic Keyboard Folio for the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌.

