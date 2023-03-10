The MacRumors Show: Frank McShan Talks Yellow iPhone 14 and Apple's Color Options

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by Joe Rossignol

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...