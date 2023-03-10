The MacRumors Show: Frank McShan Talks Yellow iPhone 14 and Apple's Color Options
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, Frank McShan joins us to discuss Apple's Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the range of new Apple Watch bands and AirTag accessories.
Frank is a MacRumors alumnus
and Apple-focused content creator on TikTok with over two million followers. He had a first-hand look at the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus earlier this week. We talk through our thoughts on Apple's current selection of color options across its devices and accessories in detail and discuss some of the latest news, including the official announcement of the Apple Music Classical app
, as well as the redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display
that is rumored to arrive in the first half of next year. Visit Frank's TikTok
to see more of his work.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show
catch up for our discussion on some of the top features and changes we would like to see in iOS 17
.
