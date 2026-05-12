Apple is introducing an overhauled version of Siri in iOS 27, evolving the personal assistant into a more capable chatbot and AI agent able to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. With ‌Siri‌'s transition, Apple will be making multiple Siri-related design changes in ‌iOS 27‌, according to a new report from Bloomberg. ‌Siri‌ will largely live in the Dynamic Island in ‌iOS 27‌, but there will also be a dedicated ‌Siri‌ app for the first time.



When ‌Siri‌ is activated with the ‌Siri‌ wake word or through the iPhone's side button, a pill-shaped animation will be displayed in the ‌Dynamic Island‌. When ‌Siri‌ is asked a question or given a task, there will be a transparent results card. Swiping on it will bring up a conversation mode that looks similar to an iMessage chat, and it will incorporate small cards for the weather, notes, upcoming appointments, and other information that's relevant to queries.

Apple is also designing a full ‌Siri‌ app for ‌Siri‌ conversations. It will allow users to look back at prior chats, and begin new ‌Siri‌ chats. There is a grid of rectangles with summaries of past conversations that users can tap into, a search bar, and a "+" button for starting a new conversation. The app will support uploading images and documents, and users will be able to type to ‌Siri‌ or use voice input.

Swiping down from the top center of the display in any app will activate a system-wide search interface, with a "Search or Ask" bar in the ‌Dynamic Island‌ for typing or speaking questions. Search or Ask is similar to Spotlight Search, but Bloomberg suggests it will display "more advanced results and additional data from within apps."

‌Siri‌ will be able to draw information from the web to provide detailed answers to the typical questions users ask chatbots. ‌Siri‌'s responses will include bullet points with information and large images.

While ‌Siri‌ is the default for the search bar, pressing on it will let users select other chatbots to speak with, such as ChatGPT or Gemini. Apple plans to let users choose third-party AI services as the default for Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Image Playground, expanding ‌Apple Intelligence‌ integration beyond ChatGPT.

Apple plans to overhaul the ‌Image Playground‌ app. The interface for generating a new image has fewer controls and a "describe a change" option for editing images that are created. Previously created images are displayed in a grid with more rounded edges, and instead of a New Image button, there's a "+" button. Apple has also been testing new models that produce more lifelike images, so we could see new image generation capabilities in ‌iOS 27‌.

Apple is also planning changes to the Camera app, Photos app, Wallet, and Shortcuts, plus there could be tweaks to Liquid Glass. More on what to expect from ‌iOS 27‌ can be found in our iOS 27 roundup.