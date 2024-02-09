The MacRumors Show: One Week With Apple Vision Pro ft. Quinn Nelson

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, Snazzy Labs' Quinn Nelson joins us to talk about the first week using Apple's long-awaited Vision Pro headset.

Now that they each have one, Quinn and Dan discuss whether the Vision Pro meets their expectations. A significant portion of our dialogue is dedicated to the technical aspects of the Vision Pro, including its display quality, brightness, and the challenges users might face with hand gestures and text selection. The conversation progresses to evaluate the device's text sharpness, its implications for productivity, and how comfortable it feels with the two headband options.

An interesting part of our discussion compares the Vision Pro with other VR headsets in the market. We highlight the distinct features of the Vision Pro that set it apart, especially its distortion correction capabilities and suitability for productivity tasks, contrasting it with the Meta Quest's gaming prowess. We also explore the potential for third-party headbands, future customization, and design possibilities, emphasizing Apple's unique position in the VR landscape and its differing approach from rivals.

We ponder the coexistence of Apple and Meta within the VR space, acknowledging the competition but also recognizing the distinctive strengths and target audiences each company caters to. This leads to a broader discussion about the challenges current VR headsets face, such as eye strain, and the optimistic outlook for technological improvements over time that could mitigate these issues.

A considerable part of our discussion tackles the technicalities and challenges surrounding Personas and face scanning with the Vision Pro, including the influence of factors like face shape, hair, and lighting conditions on the accuracy of these features. Quinn also shares insights on the integration of iPad apps with the Vision Pro, highlighting how this has transformed his workflow in certain instances and the potential it unlocks for productivity.

Despite the mix of frustrations and amazement the Vision Pro has brought, we come to a consensus acknowledging the exciting possibilities the device offers for the future of VR and productivity, considering whether or not we would recommend Apple's headset to others.

See more of Quinn's work over on his YouTube channel, Snazzy Labs, and follow him on X @SnazzyLabs.

