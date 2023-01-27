The MacRumors Show: Tyler Stalman Talks New Mac First Impressions and iPhone 15 Camera Rumors

Tyler Stalman joins us this week on The MacRumors Show to discuss first impressions of the new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models, as well as iPhone 15 camera rumors.

Tyler is a Canadian YouTuber and podcaster who often discusses Apple in the context of professional photo and video production. After spending some time with Apple's latest Macs, Tyler shares his thoughts on the new machines with particular attention to the $599 entry-level ‌Mac mini‌. We discuss their capabilities, pricing, the process of turning around tech reviews in a short time frame, and more.

Apple is reportedly set to introduce its first periscope telephoto camera with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering up to six-times optical zoom, alongside new Sony image sensors on the other models. Tyler tells us how he feels about these early rumors and what he would like to see Apple address in terms of camera upgrades with the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup. See Tyler's work on his website and YouTube channel, and follow him on Twitter @stalman.

