The MacRumors Show: 'Far Out' Apple Event Expectations With Sam Kohl
Content creator Sam Kohl, known as "iupdate" on YouTube, returns on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to talk through our final expectations for Apple's long-awaited "Far out" event.
We discuss the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored pill-shaped cutout
, always-on display
mode, satellite connectivity
, and 48-megapixel Wide camera
with 8K video recording. We also explore some of the key rumors around the "iPhone 14 Plus," Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch "Pro," second-generation Apple Watch SE, and tenth-generation iPad, and touch on debates around Apple event invites, naming conventions, USB-C replacing the Lightning port, and more. See Sam's work on his YouTube channel "iupdate
" and follow him on Twitter @iupdate
.
Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel. If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for an in-depth discussion with productivity guru Thomas Frank about the state of getting things done on the iPad Pro and the Mac.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, Jon Prosser, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.
