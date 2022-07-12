The MacRumors Show: Ross Young Talks Major iPad and Mac Rumors for 2023 and Beyond

by

Display analyst Ross Young joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss some of his biggest leaks about Apple's plans for the next year and beyond.

Ross is co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), a leading display market research firm, and has worked throughout the display supply chain. Ross is one of the top sources of information about Apple's plans and has a huge amount of influence on the rumors space, having revealed a plethora of accurate insights about upcoming Apple devices. See some of Ross's rumors that panned out correctly below:

Looking to forecasts for the future, Ross believes:

He has also commented on how the ‌iPad mini‌ 7 is unlikely to feature a ProMotion display, and has expressed skepticism about Apple launching a new 12-inch MacBook.

In this episode, we take a look at some of Ross's biggest leaks and rumors for the year ahead, including details about Apple's plans for larger Apple Watch, iPad, and ‌MacBook Air‌ models. We also delve into the rumored mini-LED external display, as well as long-term progress toward Apple under-display technology and foldables.

Ross gives us some insight into his background, work, and fascinating relationship with Apple over the years. He also explains how DSCC works and exactly how it comes across so much accurate information about what Apple is planning to do.

