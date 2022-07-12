The MacRumors Show: Ross Young Talks Major iPad and Mac Rumors for 2023 and Beyond
Display analyst Ross Young joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss some of his biggest leaks about Apple's plans for the next year and beyond.
Ross is co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), a leading display market research firm, and has worked throughout the display supply chain. Ross is one of the top sources of information about Apple's plans and has a huge amount of influence on the rumors space, having revealed a plethora of accurate insights about upcoming Apple devices. See some of Ross's rumors that panned out correctly below:
- The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature OLED displays that are 5.4-, 6.1-, and 6.7-inches in size respectively, with no ProMotion technology.
- The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to include ProMotion displays.
- The iPhone SE 3 will continue to feature a 4.7-inch display and launch in 2022.
- The sixth-generation iPad mini 6 will have an 8.3-inch display with slimmer bezels and no Home Button. He also noted that it would not feature ProMotion.
- Redesigned MacBook Pro models will feature 14- and 16-inch displays with ProMotion for refresh rates up to 120Hz.
- Redesigned MacBook Air will feature a 13.6-inch display with no ProMotion or mini-LED technology.
Looking to forecasts for the future, Ross believes:
- 2022's 11-inch iPad Pro will not have a mini-LED display.
- The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature slightly larger displays with a "pill and hole-punch" design replacing the notch.
- The standard iPhone 14 models will not gain ProMotion.
- The Apple Watch Series 8 will come in three sizes. An additional model with a 1.99-inch display will join the lineup.
- Apple is planning to launch a 27-inch mini-LED external display.
- Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature three displays, including two micro OLED displays along with an AMOLED display.
- In early 2023, Apple will launch an iPad with a 14.1-inch display. It is unlikely to feature ProMotion.
- Apple may launch a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 5.7-inch display in 2023 or 2024.
- Apple is preparing to launch a MacBook Air or "MacBook" with a 15.2-inch display in 2023.
- The "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array design will replace the notch on all iPhone 15 models.
- Apple is planning to launch 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024.
- The "iPhone 16 Pro" models will integrate Face ID under the display, before expanding to all models with the "iPhone 17" lineup in 2025.
- Apple has likely delayed its foldable iPhone to 2025.
- 2026's "iPhone 18 Pro" models will integrate both the Face ID system and the front-facing camera under the display.
- Apple is exploring all-screen foldable notebooks that could launch around 2026 or 2027.
He has also commented on how the iPad mini 7 is unlikely to feature a ProMotion display, and has expressed skepticism about Apple launching a new 12-inch MacBook.
In this episode, we take a look at some of Ross's biggest leaks and rumors for the year ahead, including details about Apple's plans for larger Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Air models. We also delve into the rumored mini-LED external display, as well as long-term progress toward Apple under-display technology and foldables.
Ross gives us some insight into his background, work, and fascinating relationship with Apple over the years. He also explains how DSCC works and exactly how it comes across so much accurate information about what Apple is planning to do.
