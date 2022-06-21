The MacRumors Show: Ian Zelbo Talks iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8 Design Rumors

Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss what to expect from the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset.

In this episode, we take a look at the creative process behind Ian's renders before taking a deeper dive into the design of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, and Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset – three upcoming devices that Ian has painstakingly depicted. See some of Ian's renders below:

based on leaked information, published over three months before the device's launch. Sixth-generation iPad mini render based on leaked information, published over three months before the device's launch.

based on a wide range of leaked information. iPhone 14 Pro renders based on a wide range of leaked information.

