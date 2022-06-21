The MacRumors Show: Ian Zelbo Talks iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8 Design Rumors

by

Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss what to expect from the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset.

Ian works closely with leaker Jon Prosser and is behind many of the detailed, photo-realistic Apple renders that have captivated the rumor community in recent years. He is responsible for using leaked information to create accurate renders of the sixth-generation iPad mini, the Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display, green iPhone 13, purple fifth-generation iPad Air, and much more ahead of Apple's official announcements.

In this episode, we take a look at the creative process behind Ian's renders before taking a deeper dive into the design of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, and Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset – three upcoming devices that Ian has painstakingly depicted. See some of Ian's renders below:

ipad mini 6 bottomSixth-generation iPad mini render based on leaked information, published over three months before the device's launch.

Green iPhone 13 Purple iPad AirGreen iPhone 13 and Purple fifth-generation iPad Air renders, shared the day before they were officially announced.

studio display and mac studioMac Studio and Apple Studio Display renders, shared the day before the "Peek Performance" Apple event where they were unveiled.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors ExclusiveiPhone 14 Pro renders based on a wide range of leaked information.

Prosser Series 8 5Redesigned Apple Watch Series 8 render based on rumors.

apple ar headset concept 2Render of Apple's rumored mixed-reality headset based on details outlined in a credible report from The Information.

