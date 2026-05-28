First Look at AI Camera and Photos Features in iOS 27 Revealed

Apple is planning sweeping AI-driven upgrades to its Camera and Photos apps in iOS 27, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

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The report offers a first look at the appearance of several major ‌iOS 27‌ features that Apple plans to announce at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8. The images are based on information viewed by Bloomberg and people said to be familiar with Apple's plans.

The Camera app is set to gain a dedicated Siri mode, positioned alongside existing options like Photo and Video. Gurman reports the feature would replace the current Visual Intelligence experience, allowing users to photograph objects and have them analyzed by a third-party AI agent or run through a Google reverse image search. By elevating the capability directly into the Camera app rather than restricting it to the Camera Control button, Apple reportedly aims to increase adoption and help acclimate users to visual AI ahead of future products, including smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods.

The Camera app is also said to be getting a new "Add Widgets" panel that makes the interface more customizable. The top row of shortcuts currently displayed across capture modes would become replaceable, letting users prioritize more professional controls such as depth adjustments, or surface tools like timers and Night mode more prominently in the interface. Gurman says the changes are aimed at making Apple's camera software more appealing to advanced photographers.

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The ‌Photos‌ app is set to receive new Apple Intelligence tools called "Reframe" and "Extend." Reframe would allow users to change the perspective of a photo, while Extend uses AI to generate additional portions of an image, such as filling in the lower half of a building that was cut off in the original shot.

Apple is also said to be testing natural language prompt-based photo editing, which would let users request specific edits by voice or text, such as cropping or adjusting colors. Gurman notes that this specific feature may not arrive in the first version of ‌iOS 27‌.

Elsewhere in ‌iOS 27‌, the Shortcuts app is said to be getting a significant overhaul that would allow users to create automations using natural language. Instead of manually building workflows step by step, users can describe what they want to happen; Gurman's example has a user setting up a routine that automatically starts a music playlist and sends a spouse an ETA when they begin driving home from work.

Bloomberg previously reporte ond AI-created wallpapers, a systemwide grammar checker for text input, and a revamped Image Playground app offering improved quality for AI-generated pictures and Genmoji custom emoji. See Bloomberg's full report for more information.