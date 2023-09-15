The MacRumors Show: iJustine Talks iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 First Impressions

Tuesday September 12, 2023 3:39 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol

Apple today shared in-depth lists of all new features coming with the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma software updates, which are all set to be released later this month. The lists are available as PDFs on Apple's website. A key new feature of iOS 17 is StandBy, a new full-screen view that provides glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when an iPhone is on its side ...