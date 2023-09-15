The MacRumors Show: iJustine Talks iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 First Impressions

by

Following Apple's "Wonderlust" event, Justine Ezarik joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk through our reactions to the announcement of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Justine and Dan attended this week's event at Apple Park and were able to spend some time with the new devices. They talk us through how the new, contoured design and frosted glass of the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus feel in the hand and look in-person, as well as just how much smaller and lighter the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max really feel due to their titanium design. We also discuss experiences of using the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌'s Action button and Double Tap on the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌, the new selection of color options, some of our favorite new features, and more. See more of Justine's work over on her YouTube channel.

