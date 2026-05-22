The MacRumors Show: WWDC26 Promises Apple Intelligence and Siri Upgrades

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote date, the sweeping Siri redesign coming in iOS 27, Apple's latest accessibility feature previews, and the hinge troubles reportedly plaguing the foldable iPhone ahead of its expected launch in the fall.

Apple this week confirmed its ‌WWDC 2026‌ keynote for June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the conference running through June 12. The event is expected to introduce ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 , watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, with developer betas available immediately after the keynote and public releases following in September. The focus is expected to be on Apple Intelligence and AI advancements across its platforms. No major hardware announcements have been rumored for the keynote, but we are overdue seeing a new "homeOS" platform for a tabletop or wall-mounted smart home hub, though launch timing remains unclear.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that ‌iOS 27‌ will bring a sweeping ‌Siri‌ redesign, evolving the assistant into a full chatbot designed to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. For the first time, ‌Siri‌ will apparently have a dedicated app, showing a grid or list of past conversations with support for favoriting, searching, and starting new chats, all using iMessage-style chat bubbles.

‌Siri‌ will also purportedly be integrated into the Dynamic Island, where triggering it will show a "Search or Ask" prompt with a glowing cursor; results appear as a translucent card, and pulling it down opens a full conversation mode. ‌Siri‌ is set to replace Spotlight search, though Suggestions will remain and gain access to more user data.

Users will be able to set chats to auto-delete after 30 days, one year, or never. The app could also launch labeled "beta" despite years of development, and is powered by Google Gemini, though Apple is said to be reluctant to emphasize that given Google's reputation as an advertising business.

Separately, Apple this week previewed new accessibility features coming later this year, ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, as is Apple's annual tradition. Among the highlights: VoiceOver Image Explorer uses ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to generate detailed descriptions of images, scanned bills, and personal records throughout the system; the Action button can now be used to ask questions about what the camera sees, with natural language follow-up supported; and Voice Control is getting a natural language upgrade that lets users describe on-screen elements in their own words rather than memorizing exact labels. Automatic captions for personal videos will also arrive, generated on-device for recorded videos, received from friends, or streamed online. The features are expected to launch with ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, ‌macOS 27‌, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 in September.

Finally, Apple's "iPhone Ultra" reportedly hit a new obstacle this week, after Weibo leaker "Instant Digital" posted that trial production has run into a serious hinge reliability problem. According to the leaker, the hinge is consistently failing Apple's quality control under high-frequency open and close testing, eventually producing audible rattling, and the issue "must be solved with absolute perfection, otherwise progress will remain stalled."

That broadly aligns with a DigiTimes report from April that placed production one to two months behind schedule, with mass production now pushed from June to August. Bloomberg's Gurman has pushed back on a Nikkei report suggesting the device could slip to 2027, calling it "off base", and expects the foldable iPhone to land around the same time or soon after the iPhone 18 Pro models; if it does launch in September, supply is expected to be constrained, with some reports suggesting customer availability could slip as late as December.

The foldable iPhone is rumored to be called the "iPhone Ultra" and is expected to start at over $2,000, with one report citing $2,500, which would make it the most expensive iPhone ever. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

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If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about Google's latest wave of announcements for Android and Gemini, the newly announced Fitbit Air, and Apple Watch Series 12 rumors.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

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