iOS 27 Rumored to Feature All-New Siri App With 'Extensions' Feature

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed Apple's upcoming AI plans in more detail. As he reported last week, this will apparently include a Siri app with a so-called "Extensions" feature across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.



With the Siri app, the report said that iPhone, iPad, and Mac users would be able to interact with Apple's assistant in both text and voice modes. The app would also provide users with access to their past conversations with Siri. Overall, the Siri app would function similarly to the ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude apps.

Siri has been able to tap into ChatGPT since iOS 18.2, and the "Extensions" feature would allow for additional third-party chatbots to be connected.

"Extensions allow agents from installed apps to work with Siri, the Siri app and other features on your devices," reads fine print in the Settings app on an internal, pre-release version of iOS 27, according to Gurman. The first developer beta of iOS 27 should be available in June, ahead of a wide release to all users in September.

In his newsletter, Gurman said the App Store will have a dedicated "Extensions" section.

"It will be a marketplace of sorts for third-party AI integrations," he wrote.

That fine print also seemingly confirms that Apple is indeed testing a Siri app.

It is unclear if the Siri app will be available on all iPhone models compatible with iOS 27, or if it will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer with Apple Intelligence support.

Beyond supporting more third-party chatbots, Siri will receive a major overhaul on iOS 27, according to Gurman. He expects Siri to have a redesigned interface, which may involve the Dynamic Island, and there will apparently be a systemwide "Ask Siri" button in Apple's apps and a "Write with Siri" button above the keyboard.