iOS 27: What We Know About the New Siri App
iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 will include a standalone Siri app for the first time, providing a dedicated space for interfacing with Siri.
Siri Chatbot
Apple needs a Siri app because Siri is turning into a chatbot. Siri will work like ChatGPT or Claude, able to pull information from the web to provide answers to questions.
Siri will be integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS at the system level, and can draw on device information. It will know more personal context than before, and will be able to access emails, texts, photos, calendar information, contacts, notes, and other personal data. Some of what Siri will be able to do:
- Search the web for information
- Generate images
- Generate content
- Summarize information
- Analyze uploaded files
- Use personal data to complete tasks
- Write emails, notes, and texts
- Control device features and settings
- Search for on-device content, pulling information from emails, messages, files, and more
Siri will be integrated into Apple apps like Mail, Messages, Photos, and Apple TV.
Siri App Design
The standalone Siri app will look similar to the ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini apps. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a mockup of what the Siri app will look like.
Siri will support text or voice-based conversations. The app will open with an "Ask Siri" bar where users can type in a question. A paperclip icon will be available for attaching images, PDFs, and other documents. Apple will provide prompts with suggestions on what users can ask.
Questions will resemble iMessage chat bubbles, with Apple adopting a design that is familiar to users. Responses will include links, images, and other information.
A section of the app will be dedicated to past conversations that can be shown in a card-style interface with conversation summaries, or a list view. Users will be able to tap into a conversation to continue it.
Dark Interface
Apple's Siri interface both inside and outside of the dedicated Siri app will adopt dark colors. Apple's WWDC website hints at the colors it plans to use for Siri.
The website features the Swift bird logo in white on a black background, with subtle highlights in pink, dark blue, purple, and orange. The colors are reminiscent of the current Siri animation that surrounds the iPhone's display when Siri is activated, but the shades are softer and not as saturated.
WWDC 2026
The updated version of Siri will be unveiled at WWDC 2026, which is set to begin on Monday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.