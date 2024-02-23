The MacRumors Show: Brian Tong Talks Vision Pro and Apple Sports

YouTuber Brian Tong joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk about the Vision Pro, the new Apple Sports app, enhanced iMessage security, and more.

Brian shares his in-depth thoughts on the Apple Vision Pro headset, including travel scenarios, where it fits in with his other devices, and his favorite features. We take a look at the newly announced Apple Sports app , reflecting on its usefulness, design and future features that could further enrich the user experience, such as integrated play recaps, highlights, and news related to followed teams.

We also reflect on the possibility of a "mini"-sized Pro iPhone, support for post-quantum cryptographic security in iMessage, Apple's venture into electric vehicles, and new enhancements to Apple CarPlay in the instrument cluster.

See more of Brian's work over on his YouTube channel or follow him on X @briantong. The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.